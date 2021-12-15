Thomas Tuchel Refuses to Confirm Chelsea's Recall Clause Has Expired in Conor Gallagher's Crystal Palace Loan Move

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has refused to clarify whether Blues loanee Conor Gallagher can be recalled by the club from his loan spell at Crystal Palace in January.

The midfielder has had an impressive season so far, scoring his sixth goal of the campaign against Everton at the weekend.

Speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea's upcoming clash against the Toffees, Tuchel refused to discuss details of his loan contract.

It was previously thought that Chelsea could try and bring Gallagher back to the club in January due to a midfield crisis which saw N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho, Trevoh Chalobah and Ruben Loftus-Cheek all out with injuries at different times.

It was recently reported that Chelsea can no longer recall Gallagher in January due to him playing over 50 per cent of the matches for Patrick Viera's side on loan this season.

When asked about whether he can be recalled, Tuchel refused to be drawn into talk as he said: “No. I will not clarify. It is details of a contract and this will not be discussed in press conferences."

The German then continued to heap praise upon his loan midfielder, who is reportedly set to return to Chelsea next season.

He said: "I said many times how much we like Conor, how well he is doing. We saw his goals, we see his performances all the time.

"We need to work our issues out that we are a bit unlucky having injuries in the centre of our game. We are suffering from it but this has nothing to do with Conor.”

Therefore, it seems unlikely that Gallagher will return to the club in January.

