Chelsea Handed Double Boost as Key Duo Set for Return to Face Everton

By Matt Debono
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 3 days ago

Chelsea will welcome back Trevoh Chalobah and N'Golo Kante against Everton on Thursday evening.

Thomas Tuchel has been without Kante since last month after he sustained a knee injury against Juventus in the Champions League on November 23.

While Chalobah has been absent since the start of the month, coming off against Watford on December 1 with a hamstring problem.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tzCo6_0dNZGfA500
IMAGO / PA Images

Tuchel has had plenty of injury problems to deal with in recent weeks, but received a boost after declaring in his pre-Everton press conference that the pair would be back in the squad for Thursday's Premier League clash.

“N’Golo will be back on the bench tomorrow, he did the last two training sessions. Trevoh Chalobah also did the last two and will be in the squad," Tuchel told reporters over Zoom.

Both returned on Tuesday to team training, as Tuchel had hoped, but it remains unclear over how much they could be involved against the Toffees.

It's very unlikely Tuchel will want to risk the duo ahead of their fixtures against Wolves, Brentford, Aston Villa and Brighton before the end of the year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GRuNO_0dNZGfA500
IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Tuchel is looking forward to having Kante, as well as Mateo Kovacic who is currently isolating due to testing positive for Covid-19, back available for selection.

The Chelsea boss added: “Right now it is Mateo out and Chilly for injuries. Mateo is released… this is a good question. The day after tomorrow. Then we need to see. He was out for seven or eight weeks with injury, with COVID. It’s then one thing to have NG back now on the bench, one thing to get Mateo back at the end of the week. Is this really NG? Is this really Mateo? I doubt that. It would mean the others that are consistently training, it is not necessary to do this. It will take a while but it will be a good day if both of them are back for us.”

World Soccer Talk

Covid-hit Chelsea frustrated in Everton draw

London (AFP) – Chelsea’s Premier League title challenge suffered a major setback as Everton snatched a 1-1 draw just hours after four of the European champions’ stars tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday. Thomas Tuchel’s side were without Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi after...
Absolute Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel Makes January Transfer Hint Amid Chelsea Injury Crisis

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has discussed his club's January transfer window plans after the Blues have suffered several injuries during the festive period. Tuchel's side have seen N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Ben Chilwell, Trevoh Chalobah and several others pick up injuries, which has resulted in a drop of form as they currently sit third in the Premier League table.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

'One of the Best' - Wolves Boss Bruno Lage Delivers Verdict on Thomas Tuchel & Chelsea

Wolves boss Bruno Lage has hailed Chelsea as 'one of the best teams in the world' ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash despite the Blues recent run of form. Chelsea have fallen to third in the table after dropping points in two of their last three league matches, losing to West Ham, beating Leeds United and then drawing 1-1 to Everton on Thursday night.
PREMIER LEAGUE
