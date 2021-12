I kicked off my journey in the music industry at 16 and spent five years touring, living at below minimum wage and putting every cent I could afford back into my career. Sleeping in squat houses on the road. Crashing on couches. Duct-taping our gear back together. It’s a brutal lifestyle and every musician understands the struggle. Streaming revenue didn’t cover snacks at the gas station, let alone petrol to make it to the next show. It turned a career in music into a daily battle to survive, leaving little room for the creative work of making music and performing.

