Many organizations have turned to using external service providers for agile software development. Though this practice has been around since the 80s, entrepreneurs, CTOs, and product managers are now embracing this practice for business-eccentric improvements in full force. Statistically, the IT outsourcing market globally will generate $351 billion in revenue by the end of 2021. Companies building their structure and capacity in the business world are turning to agile software development outsourcing. They gain the support of expert IT professionals that are trained in agile methodology. Thereafter, they can handle complex project tasks easier with better productivity guarantees and fewer operational disruptions.

