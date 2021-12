Back in November of 2016, Jerry Dipoto made one of the most important trades in his tenure with the Mariners. Dipoto made a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks to try to get the team over the hump, end the drought, and get into the playoffs. Dipoto was trying to add to the core of Felix Hernandez, Robinson Cano, Kyle Seager, and Nelson Cruz. The Mariners acquired two players in the trade who ultimately would be key contributors for them for multiple years.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO