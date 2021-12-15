ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

3-Star DE Ethan Burke won’t join Michigan, flips to Big 12

By Michael Whitaker
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit Sports Nation
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

3-star DE Ethan Burke won’t be suiting up for the Michigan Wolverines after all. He announced his intentions to flip his commitment on...

detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Talented linebacker decommits from Michigan

When Aaron Alexander did not sign on the dotted line with Michigan on Wednesday, there was some speculation that he may have something else in mind. Well, a day later, Alexander has taken to Twitter to announce that he has decided to decommit from the Wolverines. Alexander is a 3-star...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan College Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Wolverines#Big 12#Ohio State#The Big House
Detroit Sports Nation

Deciding the greatest Detroit Lions team in franchise history: The Super Bowl

Ever since I was 7 years old, it has always been a dream of mine to watch my Detroit Lions win a Super Bowl. Well, I am 43 years old now, and not only has that dream not been attained, but it has become more of a nightmare than anything. Year after year, September rolls around and I get excited about a new season; the season that the Lions finally win the Super Bowl and make my dream come true. Unfortunately, for the past 30+ years, they have let me down time and time again.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Detroit Sports Nation

Urban Meyer speaks out for first time since being fired by Jaguars

Earlier this week, Urban Meyer was fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Now, Meyer has spoken out for the first time since being ousted. “I just apologize to Jacksonville,” Meyer said over the phone on Friday from Florida. “I love Jacksonville. It’s one of the reasons I took the job. I still think Shad’s a great owner. It’s heart-breaking. I just had a dream of it becoming a destination place with a new facility he agreed to build and some day to walk into that stadium where it’s standing room only. Because I know how bad the people of Jacksonville want it. So, I’m just heartbroken that we weren’t able to do that. I still believe it’s going to be done. It’s too good of a place.”
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions release latest Week 15 Injury Report

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will have their work cut out for them when they host one of the top teams in the NFL, the Arizona Cardinals. In order to beat the Cardinals, the Lions will need all hands on deck and it does not look like that will be the case as the Lions have released their latest Week 15 Injury Report.
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit, MI
32K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

DSN is a Michigan made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSN

 https://detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy