3-Star DE Ethan Burke won’t join Michigan, flips to Big 12

Earlier this week, Urban Meyer was fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Now, Meyer has spoken out for the first time since being ousted. “I just apologize to Jacksonville,” Meyer said over the phone on Friday from Florida. “I love Jacksonville. It’s one of the reasons I took the job. I still think Shad’s a great owner. It’s heart-breaking. I just had a dream of it becoming a destination place with a new facility he agreed to build and some day to walk into that stadium where it’s standing room only. Because I know how bad the people of Jacksonville want it. So, I’m just heartbroken that we weren’t able to do that. I still believe it’s going to be done. It’s too good of a place.”

NFL ・ 4 HOURS AGO