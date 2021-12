Oregon State’s breakout 2021 football season came to a close in Los Angeles on Saturday as the Beavers fell, 24-13, to Utah State in the inaugural Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl. After a quick start that saw Oregon State score the game’s first touchdown just 58 seconds into the evening, it was all Utah State as third-string quarterback Cooper Legas came off the bench to lead the Aggies to their eleventh win of the year.

