ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- On Sunday, Allentown First responders and Mountainville 30 Community watch joined forces to bring some holiday cheer to the residents of Allentown. "We're going around different parts of the city stopping at different points and just making contacts with the kids. The holidays are about giving and we're here to give some smiles to the people in our community," said Charles Roca, Chief of Allentown Police.

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO