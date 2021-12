The fifth wave of the coronavirus pandemic, largely driven by the omicron variant, continues spreading across the world, pushing some health care systems to the brink. In some places, government measures to control spread have been met with opposition by those who say they’ve had enough of lockdowns and mandates. U.S. President Joe Biden will address the United States about the matter on Tuesday. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi has more.

ADVOCACY ・ 13 HOURS AGO