ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Simon Guobadia Says Porsha Williams Will Be His One Wife Despite His Nigerian Culture & Family’s History With Multiple Wives

By Kay
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T1zAl_0dNZFbay00

Porsha Williams and her whirlwind romance to now fiancé Simon Guobadia has been anything but smooth sailing. Especially in the court of public opinion. Despite her assertion that she’s “blessed n highly favored” , fans were quick to turn on her based on the shady timeline of their relationship. More importantly, Simon was featured on the last season of Real Housewives of Atlanta . With his WIFE and cast “friend of” Falynn Guobadia . But Porsha and Simon got engaged (after a month) anyway. And Porsha was shocked to learn not everyone was happy for her. Imagine that! She called her costars being “shady as hell” for not supporting her. Which probably contributed to her exit from RHOA . But at least she got her own spinoff . And now she can (sort of) control the narrative of her suspicious relationship.

Another point of contention with fans is Simon himself. Falynn had no problem slamming him in the press, saying he was incapable of having kids due to heavy drinking and smoking . He’s also been accused of being a ladies man. Not just for the whole possibility of him cheating on Falynn with Porsha, but claims that he was with another women while courting Porsha.

But now Simon wants to make it clear that he is one woman man, and that includes marriage. He took to Instagram with a post , clarifying that despite his Nigerian culture allowing multiple wives, he would be doing no such thing with Porsha . Simon posted a picture with text that read, “Unequivocally, I’m a one man one wife individual. My grandfather having 25 wives 100n years ago or my father having 2 wives 56 years ago, bears no relevance to my life today other than for historical context.” He ended the text with the prayer hands emoji.

RELATED: Porsha Williams Wants To Have 3 Wedding Ceremonies And Has Set Wedding Date

His caption then read, “My Nigerian culture and law allows for a man to have multiple wives, and this can vary by regions and part of Nigeria. The reality however is that most Nigerian relationships today are one man one wife. I have a responsibility to ensure I’m accurate in my utterances regardless of the platform I use to share my opinions and thoughts.” He also ended that one with the prayer hands emoji.

So he’s trying to assure fans (and probably Porsha ) that he won’t be following in the footsteps of his family. Undoubtably because of all the flack he has taken about his divorce. And how his new relationship with Porsha all went down. I think it’s a stretch to assume he would be taking multiple wives, especially since he hasn’t in the past. So it looks like fans are just looking for a reason to jump on him. Which I can’t blame them for, given how shady he looks in all this. But that clearly doesn’t phase Porsha, and she’s the one who is going to marry him . Best of luck, girl. He might not be into multiple wives, but his track record with women is anything but stellar.

RELATED: Porsha Williams Weighs In On Her Sister Lauren Williams Maintaining A Friendship With Dennis McKinley After Their Split

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT SIMON SO FAR? DO YOU THINK THEY WILL MAKE IT TO THE ALTAR?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

The post Simon Guobadia Says Porsha Williams Will Be His One Wife Despite His Nigerian Culture & Family’s History With Multiple Wives appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 21

Fayon R Davis
2d ago

Why are they news? No tea nor shade I like Porsha but she was cheating with a married man!!! I can't promote that Tom foolery

Reply(1)
4
Clementine Coney
2d ago

She had better get that signed in a divorce contract because he's already talking about having someone on the side. Unfortunately you reap what you sow and as sure as she becomes his wife , Another woman is going to do her the same way she did his former wife. The awful thing about reaping ,You reap it 7 times more.

Reply
3
Related
realitytitbit.com

How old is Porsha Williams' mother Diane and what's her net worth?

RHOA star Porsha Williams has officially launched her own Bravo show on Sunday nights, showing the highs and lows of her family vacation. The Real Housewives star has brought her mom and siblings, as well as the rest of her family, into her TV limelight for the weekly reality show.
CELEBRITIES
hiphollywood.com

NeNe Leakes Has New Man After Late Husband’s Passing

Nene Leake has a new man just a few months after tragically losing her husband to cancer. According to TMZ the former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star is dating a businessman named Nyonisela Sioh. Sources close to the new couple say Nene’s new man owns a couture suit company in Charlotte, NC and he hails from Liberia, Africa.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Porsha Williams
HollywoodLife

Porsha Williams’ Fans Tell Her To ‘Run’ After Fiancé Simon Guobadia Says He’s ‘Cheated’ Before

After Porsha Williams’ fiancé, Simon Guobadia, admitted to past incidents of cheating on ‘Porsha’s Family Matters,’ fans are telling Porsha to ‘run’ from her future husband. Porsha Williams‘ fiancé, Simon Guobadia, revealed a family lineage of polygamy and past cheating incidents on Porsha’s Family Matters on Sunday, causing fans to...
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Phaedra Parks Says She Will Never Return To Real Housewives Of Atlanta Because Of Her Kids

Now that the cast for season 14 of Real Housewives of Atlanta has come out, there is no room for speculation on who will and won’t be returning. Out are longtime housewives Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams. Of course, we can still catch Cynthia on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip and Porsha on her own […] The post Phaedra Parks Says She Will Never Return To Real Housewives Of Atlanta Because Of Her Kids appeared first on Reality Tea.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Nigerian
Popculture

'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Star Welcomes New Baby

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Falynn Pina has welcomed her fourth child. According to E! News, Pina gave birth to a baby girl in late November. She shares the newborn with her fiance, Jaylan Banks. On Friday, Nov. 26, Pina gave birth to daughter Emma Sang Pina. Banks told E!...
CELEBRITIES
BET

Porsha Williams And Fiancé Simon Guobadia Set A Date For Their Upcoming Wedding

Wedding bells are soon to be ringing for Porsha Williams!. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her fiancé, businessman Simon Guobadia has set a date for the wedding, with a bit of push from Williams' family, of course. "I did not [have a date], and everything kind of blew up online. My grandmother, of all people, got word. She was like, 'That man wants to marry you, what are you going to do?' She, my mom, and my Aunt Darlene sat me down like an intervention, and they literally gave me a date. So we now have a date, summoned by my family," Williams told Extra at the People's Choice Awards.
RELATIONSHIPS
Reality Tea

Porsha Williams Got Pregnant When She Was 24 And Her Boyfriend Wanted To Keep The Baby And Raise The Child With His Mom Instead Of Porsha

Porsha Williams might have made her departure from Real Housewives of Atlanta, she still has plenty left to give. She landed her own spin off Porsha’s Family Matters and even came out with a memoir. Her book, titled The Pursuit of Porsha: How I Grew Into My Power and Purpose reveals some pretty deep stuff. It […] The post Porsha Williams Got Pregnant When She Was 24 And Her Boyfriend Wanted To Keep The Baby And Raise The Child With His Mom Instead Of Porsha appeared first on Reality Tea.
ATLANTA, GA
realitytitbit.com

Who is Porsha Williams' sister Lauren's boyfriend?

Porsha Williams allows RHOA fans to gain insight into her family life, including sister Lauren. She appears to have a new beau in her life, so we done some digging to get to know him. She is best known for sharing her story on Real Housewives of Atlanta, but her...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Distractify

Fans Have Slammed Porsha Williams After She Revealed Relationship Timeline With Simon Guobadia

Viewers of the Real Housewives of Atlanta have been waiting with bated breath for Porsha Williams’s spinoff, Porsha Family Matters, to hit the small screen. Since she announced her departure from the franchise along with her engagement to Simon Guobadia, many viewers have side-eyed the star due to the timing and overall optics of the situation. Although fans believed that Porsha would ultimately set the record straight about her relationship, it appears that things have worsened.
ATLANTA, GA
imdb.com

Real Housewives of Atlanta's Falynn Pina Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby Girl With Jaylan Banks

Here's some peachy news that will delight Bravo fans: Falynn Pina is now a mom of four, E! News can exclusively announce. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and fiancé Jaylan Banks welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Emma Sang Pina, on Friday, Nov. 26. She weighed 6 pounds and 6 ounces. "Falynn did such an amazing job," Jaylan told E! News. "She's literally Superwoman. Emma is beautiful and perfectly healthy." The little girl joins Falynn's three sons, who she has from a previous relationship. Back in August, the pair announced they were expecting in a 15-minute YouTube video. "We're...
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Lauren Williams Responds as Fans Speculate She Has Romantic Feelings for Dennis McKinley

Porsha Williams is opening up in her new spinoff. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” fans have a lot to say about the latest episode of “Porsha’s Family Matters.” Porsha Williams has been dealing with the controversy surrounding her engagement. While she’s happy to start a new chapter with Simon Guobadia, many haven’t moved on from his previous marriage. In fact, they can’t understand why Porsha would get involved with the former husband of a coworker. However, Porsha said she didn’t break the girl code. She was never friends with Falynn Guobadia. And what fans of the show witnessed was just reality television basics. Falynn had to be introduced by someone on the show. Producers figured that it should be Porsha. So she doesn’t think she’s crossing the line being with Simon.
CELEBRITIES
thecut.com

Porsha Williams’s Spinoff Is Housewives Damage Control

There is no Real Housewives maxim more consistent, more franchise-spanning than “own it.” The two-word admonition is most associated with the woman who made it her catchphrase, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Lisa Rinna, but the concept predates her and extends far beyond the West Coast. “Own it” is simply a reminder that being on a reality show means having to confront (on camera) the less polished aspects of your life: the divorces, the legal issues, the tabloid headlines. Housewives can often skate through a season or two unscathed, but eventually every cast member will find herself with a target on her back, and it’s how she handles her time in the hot seat that determines her future on the series.
TV & VIDEOS
urbanbellemag.com

Ratings for ‘Porsha’s Family Matters’ & RHOP Reunion Part 4 Cause Debates on Social Media

RHOP had a lot of people talking during season 6. Bravo scored big when they were able to arrange for Nicki Minaj to make an appearance at the “Real Housewives of Potomac” reunion. Andy Cohen agreed to have her host her own segment. During the segment, Nicki was able to ask her own questions. She wanted to ask the questions that fans really wanted to be answered. After news of Nicki’s appearance made headlines, fans seemed to be really excited on social media. Multiple reports came out about who got it the worst with Nicki. Candiace Dillard even said that someone on the cast was “obliterated” by the rapper. So it seemed as if RHOP was ending season 6 with a bang.
TV SHOWS
urbanbellemag.com

Sheree Whitfield is on Thin Ice with RHOA Producers + Drew Sidora Involved in Multiple Feuds?

There is a lot of pressure on the RHOA cast to deliver with the upcoming season. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” has made headlines recently for the cast changes for season 14. Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey left the show. However, Porsha’s fans are still keeping up with her on her spinoff, “Porsha’s Family Matters.” The show has been Porsha’s way to address her controversial engagement to Simon Guobadia. Sheree Whitfield returned. Marlo Hampton was given a peach. Drew Sidora was the only newbie that returned after season 13. And Olympian Sanya Richards-Ross joined the cast. Kenya Moore and Kandi Burruss are also still peach holders. Since some fans wanted Porsha to remain on the show, as well as the return of NeNe Leakes and Phaedra Parks, they haven’t been sure of what to expect from the upcoming season.
TV & VIDEOS
urbanbellemag.com

Simon Guobadia Says Porsha Williams DM’d Him After He Announced His Divorce

Porsha Williams addresses the controversy of her engagement to Simon Guobadia on her spinoff. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams understood the controversy surrounding her engagement is due to the optics. Her fiancé Simon Guobadia was married to her former coworker Falynn Guobadia. And Falynn was introduced to the show as Porsha’s friend. However, Porsha would later say that they were never actually friends. She also wanted to make it clear that she wasn’t the cause of their split. But Porsha hasn’t been able to quiet the criticism with these statements. Interestingly enough, it isn’t just RHOA fans with questions. Some of Porsha’s own family members have been confused and critical of the relationship. But Simon and Porsha open up about their romance on Porsha’s spinoff, “Porsha’s Family Matters.” It’s possible that more criticism may follow as the episodes air on Bravo.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy