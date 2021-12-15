ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

Flags at half-staff in Edwardsville to honor victims of Amazon warehouse collapse

By Becky Willeke
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zJG13_0dNZFUMl00

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Flags in Edwardsville will be at half-staff beginning at sunrise Wednesday, December 15, through Friday, December 17 to honor the victims of the Amazon warehouse disaster.

The city is also honoring the 6 victims Friday at 10:00 a.m. with a ceremony in Governor’s Plaza.

The victims are 28-year-old Deandre S. Morrow of St. Louis; 62-year-old Kevin D. Dickey of Carlyle, Illinois; 29-year-old Clayton Lynn Cope of Alton, Illinois; 34-year-old Etheria S. Hebb of St. Louis; 46-year-old Larry E. Virden of Collinsville, Illinois; and 26-year-old Austin J. McEwen of Edwardsville.

The first funeral will be Wednesday to remember Etheria Hebb.

Representatives of Amazon are on-site and assisting with the search process. OSHA has also launched an investigation.

Amazon officials were also on hand and explained there was one designated Shelter in Place in the warehouse for people to take cover. Kelly Nantel, director of media relations for Amazon, said generally it is an interior spot where there are no windows. She said 39 people gathered in that area on the north side of the building.

Nantel said the other 7 people gathered on the south side of the building not in the designated Shelter in Place.

Nantel said Amazon has made a $1 million donation to the Edwardsville Community Foundation to deploy resources and help this community get back on its feet.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGN Radio

Auto thefts rise across country

For many, a car is among the largest financial investments they’ll ever make, but car owners in the U.S. are increasingly at risk of losing their investment after a year that saw the most vehicle thefts in more than a decade.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
City
Alton, IL
City
Collinsville, IL
Edwardsville, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
Edwardsville, IL
Accidents
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Carlyle, IL
City
Edwardsville, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Warehouse#Osha#Weather#Accident#Nexstar Media Inc#Wgn Radio 720 Chicago#Very Own
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Accidents
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
391K+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy