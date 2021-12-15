ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The Future Diary review – don’t fight this absurd dating show, you’ll love it

By Jack Seale
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J1io3_0dNZFRia00
Dating, but not as you know it … Maai Nakasone and Takuto Wakamatsu on The Future Diary. Photograph: Netflix

Can you really fall in love with a stranger you meet on a television dating show? Perhaps you have a better chance than you would in boring real life – if you can suspend your disbelief and give in to the tricks the producers play to make the right emotions flow. The Future Diary, a new Japanese reality series, leans fully into that collective delusion, giving two young people instructions on exactly how they’re going to win each other’s hearts. The stunts it uses are so contrived they ought never to work, on the participants or on us at home, but goddamit if artificial TV romance cannot sometimes be effective.

College student Maai Nakasone is 19 years old and lives in Naha City, Okinawa; Takuto Wakamatsu, 24, is a trainee chef from Otaru, Hokkaido. They go on a series of unusual dates, made even more intense by written messages handed to them by the show’s producers, each grandly presented in the form of a leather-bound, hardback “diary”. These can be rules (the pair cannot exchange phone numbers, or meet outside the filming process) or exciting prophecies (“you kiss in a field of sunflowers at full bloom”), and, on occasion, one is given a message that hasn’t been seen by the other: Nakasone, for example, receives an order that, should she develop feelings for Wakamatsu, she must not express them and must wait for him to go first.

The pair are brought up to speed by an introductory video, screened in a cinema in Yokohama. When the lights go back up, the scores of extras who were seated around them have magically disappeared, leaving the two potential lovers alone. The surprise means pulses are already raised as they conduct their first proper meeting over iced tea and coffee in a cafe, discussing how many siblings they have and how their locales of Okinawa and Hokkaido are so far apart. The chat is halting and basic but the scene is all about those little gestures and expressions that say: something could happen here.

As it goes on, The Future Diary mixes tiny, tender moments with elaborate set-ups, designed to foster a whimsically old-fashioned view of love in which Wakamatsu is a strong, humble protector and Nakasone a pure companion waiting to be impressed. They board a cruise ship but, oh no! A manager emerges to say the chef is indisposed. Could Wakamatsu recreate his day job by preparing seared fillet of beef and a legumes garnish for 12 diners, with Nakasone as his sous-chef? He steps up, even though he never has the responsibility of overseeing a full service at work. Then they go on a road trip in a Volkswagen Beetle, but what’s this? The car has broken down and Wakamatsu must push it, sweatily but heroically, to their destination? Well, OK then, muscly chivalry it is.

Yes, all this is absurd, which the show acknowledges by cutting sporadically to a studio – done up like a library, for some reason – where four Japanese celebs, including the singer Daigo Naitō and the TV Tokyo announcer Reina Sumi, react to what has been seen so far. They are fully into it but do point out that the underlying concept – when the show is over, the couple are supposedly not going to be put in contact and will thus never see each other again – is “cruel”.

No time to fret about that, though, because we are now too busy watching a simply lovely scene where Nakasone and Wakamatsu walk down a street in Otaru, with her harbouring a secret task to hold hands with him when the moment is right. When she finally gathers the courage and links fingers outside a branch of KFC, the look of bashful exhilaration on her face is irresistible. You do wonder whether The Future Diary would work at all with different participants: switch her for a woman even slightly less open-hearted, or him for a man with only a smidge of cynicism or selfishness, and the whole sugary edifice could crack.

Like stage hypnosis or indeed any structured reality programme, The Future Diary works if you want it to work. The spell is not even broken by the somewhat nonsensical cliffhanger at the end of the three episodes used to launch the show, before it goes weekly: there’s an implication that their dates might not continue, but we know they will because we’ve seen flashforwards to scenes that haven’t appeared yet. We can, it seems, look forward to a kiss and plenty of splashy tears. They all look real enough.

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

You Don’t Know Me review – does this courtroom drama even know what TV is?

Another Sunday evening, another courtroom drama in which the audience gets to be the jury. Hot on the heels of Showtrial is You Don’t Know Me (BBC One), based on the 2017 novel by the barrister Imran Mahmood. Here, a young man, Hero, is in the dock, accused of murder. Much circumstantial evidence suggests he is guilty of the crime, and the prosecution seems to have an easy case, summarised neatly in an efficient, damning closing statement. The victim’s blood is on Hero’s fingernails, the murder weapon was in his house, his car was seen in the area right before the shooting. Case closed.
TV & VIDEOS
The Guardian

Gritt review – intriguing, subversive drama about the perils of creativity

Before it dissolves out into a watery sort of nothingness, this feature debut from Norwegian director Itonje Søimer Guttormsen is an intriguing and subversive docu-type drama about the nature of creativity and how modern-day equivalents of the avant gardist Antonin Artaud might expect to be treated. Birgitte Larsen plays Gry-Jeanette Dahl, who goes by the name “Gritt”. She is a troubled, intense young woman, trying to break into experimental theatre and radical performance artforms, and basically in the unhappy position of being on the outside of outsider art.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Future Diary#Japanese
CNET

Why more people need to watch the best TV show on Netflix

Do you find yourself constantly running out of good TV shows to watch? Maybe you should consider watching Dark. A mind-bending show that deftly combines internal family drama with time travel, Dark's third and final season was recently released on Netflix and, much like its previous two seasons, it rules on every possible level imaginable.
TV SERIES
ABC News

Review 'Don't Look Up': You'll laugh like hell

It’s time to sit tight and assess “Don’t Look Up,” Adam McKay’s broadly satiric take on global disaster now in theaters en route to Netflix on Dec. 24. Is it the “cynical, infuriating, insufferably smug” lampoon of its worst reviews or “the funniest movie of 2021” to reference a rave?
MOVIES
The Independent

‘I’m actually not done’: Woman championed for shutting down man who interrupted her in presentation

A woman on TikTok shared the experience of being constantly interrupted by a man at a work meeting and how she dealt with it, earning her a lot of praise.Sabrina Lassegue posted a clip of the meeting and a response video on her TikTok account (@directedbybrini) on Thursday last week after which the videos went viral and were seen millions of times on the video-sharing social media platform.Several comments on the videos praised and supported Ms Lassegue for doing the right thing.Ms Lassegue explained that she was a 20-year-old who owned a production company and that she was hired by...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
KFC
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Netflix
pockettactics.com

Life is Strange: True Colors Switch review – grief is a journey, one you don’t have to walk alone

Life is Strange is a powerful video game series. Each game tells a story in such a profound way that it stays with you. To this day, even six years on, Max Caulfield and Chloe Price are two of my favourite characters ever – perhaps the latter is just in front. So, you can imagine my excitement when earlier this year, Square Enix dropped a trailer for a new title, Life is Strange: True Colors. The first time I saw that trailer, I couldn’t wait to play.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Wytchwood review: a dark fairytale to-do list you'll fall in love with

A dark fairy-tale to-do list that takes full advantage of its premise and has a lot of fun with it. You'll fall in love with Wytchwood's no-nonsense crone. I am not great at keeping my mind palace organised. I don't even have a mind palace. If my mind were any kind of structure it would be a Lego creative box of randomly mixed bricks. Thus, like an advanced robot, I store my memory outside my body in the form of daily to-do lists that I write up every morning. Wytchwood is a to-do list game, with each item cascading into a sub-list of more things to be ticked off. The difference is, in real life, my daily to-do list only includes 'make shiny lure to catch an elf and steal its shoes' on Tuesdays.
RECIPES
cartermatt.com

You Don’t Know Me season 1 episode 2 air date, early spoilers

After tonight’s big premiere, it only makes sense to want to know the You Don’t Know Me season 1 episode 2 air date on BBC One. To go along with that, we have some early details all about where the story will go from here!. So where should we start...
TV SERIES
scotscoop.com

Dear Dumb Diary Ep. 5: Do you even listen to The Strokes?

Indie rock garage is a genre of indie rock that developed in the late 1990s and early 2000s, inspired by the original sounds and aesthetics of garage rock of the 1960s and the new wave and post-punk of the late 1970s and early 1980s. One band that emerged in 1998 inspired immediate rabid devotion over its post-punk revival style and indie rock garage sounds was The Strokes.
MUSIC
The Independent

The 10 best TV shows of 2021, from Squid Game to Clarkson’s Farm

When you woke up on 1 January, did you think you’d be watching as much television as you did last year? Probably not. Big mistake. Locked down again, you watched more than ever.It has been a year of mild but pleasant surprises. The biggest Netflix series of all time – according to Netflix, anyway – was Squid Game, an allegorical drama about a murderous gameshow. Kate Winslet gave perhaps her most nuanced performance as a detective (and grandmother!) in a coal town in Pennsylvania. Jeremy Clarkson found redemption in a handful of topsoil. Disney Plus showed it could do grown-up...
TV SERIES
The Guardian

The Fortress review – football-obsessed road movie slogs its way across Colombia

Shot on a couple of handheld cameras, this documentary follows three young men – El Loco, Lechero and Carlitos – from north-eastern Colombia as they traverse a thousand miles of rough road, mostly by stealthily leaping on to moving lorries, and scrounging food from strangers along the way. It’s a dangerous journey, but the guys don’t have much to lose given the hardscrabble poverty of their daily lives. The purpose, apart from the fact that it’s just something to do, is to see their football team Atlético Bucaramanga, AKA the Leopards, play for a chance of promotion to division A after eight long years in division B.
WORLD
AOL Corp

Dolly Parton Shares Rare Photo With Husband Carl in Honor of Thanksgiving

Have a holly, Dolly Thanksgiving! Dolly Parton celebrated the fall holiday by sharing a throwback photo with husband Carl Thomas Dean. “Happy #Thanksgiving from me and mine to you and yours ,” the 75-year-old singer captioned the snap via Instagram on Thursday, November 25. The “Jolene” songstress wore a black...
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Il Divo star Carlos Marin dies from COVID-19

Il Divo star Carlos Marin has died from COVID-19 at the age of 53. The singer fell ill earlier this month and was subsequently put in a coma by doctors at Manchester Royal Hospital as he battled the virus. In a statement on their Twitter account, Il Divo said: "It...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

84K+
Followers
40K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy