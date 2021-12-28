ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

IPO for SPAC Ahren Acquisition Corp. (ANRN) Opens at $10

StreetInsider.com
 2 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Today's IPO for SPAC Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: AHRNU) (NASDAQ: AHRN) opened for trading at $10 after pricing 27,500,000 units, at a price of $10.00 per unit. Ahren Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company whose...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Want $1 Million? Buy and Hold These 2 Stocks for the Next Decade

Holding these two stocks in a diversified portfolio could be an amazing choice 10 years down the road. Doximity has created an industry-leading platform that has become invaluable to advertisers. DermTech’s product stands tall against competitors, and its size allows the company to potentially produce incredible growth. The stock...
STOCKS
pymnts

Two-Thirds of 2021's IPOs Now Trading Below Offering Price

While there were many initial public offerings (IPOs) in 2021, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) says two-thirds of the companies that went public in the U.S. are trading under their IPO prices. On Wednesday (Dec. 29), the WSJ noted that there was more money than ever from IPOs in 2021,...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

ZeroFox to Acquire IDX, Will go Public Via Merger with L&F Acquisition Corp (LNFA)

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ZeroFox, Inc., an enterprise software-as-a-service (Saas) leader in external cybersecurity, and L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: LNFA) (“LNFA”), a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of entering into a combination with one or more businesses, today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination that will result in ZeroFox becoming a publicly traded company with an expected equity value of approximately $1.4 billion, assuming no redemptions. As part of the transaction, ZeroFox will acquire IDX, a leading digital privacy protection and data breach response services company, resulting in the creation of a cybersecurity provider addressing the full lifecycle of external cyber threats and risks for its customers. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will be renamed ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. and expects to be listed under the ticker symbol “ZFOX”.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Inventions#Anrn#Streetinsider Premium#Ahrnu#Capital Share Exchange#Company#Planet Efficient Energy#Aacs Lp#Founding General#Science Partners
StreetInsider.com

Microstrategy (MSTR) Sold $94.2M in Stock to Buy $94.2M in Bitcoin

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. With the disclosure it bought another $94.2 million in bitcoin, Microstrategy, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSTR) also said it sold $94.2 million in stock. From the filing:. As previously disclosed, on...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 425 Athena Technology Acquis Filed by: Athena Technology Acquisition Corp.

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Filed by Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. Pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Commission File No.: 001-40209. Subject Company: Heliogen, Inc. In connection with the previously announced business combination between Athena Technology...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Forza X1 (FRZA) Files IPO Registration Statement

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Forza X1 (NASDAQ: FRZA) has filed IPO registration statement. The company describes itself as: "Forza X1, Inc., aims to be among the first to develop and manufacture fully electric, affordable boats with mass appeal. Our mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable recreational boating by mass producing stylish electric sport boats. We are focused on the creation and implementation of marine electric vehicle (“EV”) technology to control and power our electric boats utilizing our proprietary outboard electric motor. We believe we are one of the first companies to design a fully integrated electric boat including the hull, outboard motor and control system for mass production.
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

10 Best Upcoming IPOs to Watch in 2022

Possible new IPOs in 2022 are highlighted by big players in food, fintech and communications. 10 top upcoming IPOs to watch in 2022. Over the past year, a number of hot companies underwent initial public offerings, but that doesn't mean investors looking for the best new upcoming IPO in 2022 have nowhere to turn. Yes, a record-setting 1,000 companies went public in 2021, raising $315 billion as of late December – and smashing the previous record of less than $200 billion. Roblox Corp. (ticker: RBLX), Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN), Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) and Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) were some of the year's most notable debuts. But there's still appetite for a number of private companies yet to take the dive, whether they opt for a traditional IPO, a direct listing or the special-purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, route. Here are 10 of the most anticipated potential IPOs to watch in 2022.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Looking Into Lyft Inc - Class A's Recent Short Interest

Lyft Inc - Class A's (NASDAQ:LYFT) short percent of float has fallen 10.4% since last its last report. The company recently reported that it has 24.55 million shares sold short, which is 8.53% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 4.5 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Cathie Sells Another $22M Worth Of Shares In Tesla On Tuesday

Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management on Tuesday sold 20,446 shares — estimated to be worth $22.3 million — in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA). Tesla shares closed 0.5% lower at $1,088.47 a share on Tuesday. The stock is up over 49% year-to-date though most of that surge has been seen in the past few months.
STOCKS
Benzinga

ProShares Seeks To Launch Metaverse-Themed ETF — Apple, Meta And This Chipmaker Would Be Its Largest Holdings

ProShares is looking to launch the ProShares Metaverse Theme exchange-traded fund to capitalize on the trend surrounding virtual places. What Happened: The ProShares Metaverse Theme ETF would track the Solactive Metaverse Theme Index, according to a prospectus filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, first noted on Bloomberg. One...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

SPAC Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition prices $75M IPO

The Lombard, IL-based Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition (WTMAU) has priced its initial public offering of 7.5M units at $10.00/unit. In addition, the company has granted underwriters an overallotment option to purchase addition 1.125M units. The units will be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “WTMAU” which begin trading effective...
MARKETS
Benzinga

3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Cathie Wood's Flagship Fund Struggles to Match Market

The Ark Innovation ETF has eased 0.4% over the past five days, while the S&P 500 index has climbed 3%. Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management is missing out on the year-end stock rally, as the investment darling’s disruptive technology companies lag the overall market. The flagship Ark Innovation...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Samsara Inc (IOT) IPO Opens 8% Higher

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today's IPO for Samsara Inc. (NYSE: IOT) opened for trading at $24.90 after pricing 35,000,000 shares of Class A common stock at a price to the public of $23.00 per share, the top-end of the expected range.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Biote Holding to Go Public Via Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (HYAC) - Bloomberg

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Biote Holding, a provider of hormone-replacement therapies, is going public through a merger with blank-check company Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: HYAC), according to Bloomberg, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Eve to List on NYSE Through Business Combination with Zanite Acquisition Corp. (ZNTE)

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. UAM, LLC ("Eve"), a leader in the development of next-generation Urban Air Mobility ("UAM") solutions, has entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Zanite Acquisition Corp. ("Zanite") (Nasdaq: ZNTE, ZNTEU, ZNTEW), a special purpose acquisition company focused on the aviation sector. Upon closing of the transaction, Zanite will change its name to Eve Holding, Inc. ("Eve Holding") and will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") under the new ticker symbol, "EVEX" and "EVEXW." Embraer S.A. ("Embraer"), through its subsidiary Embraer Aircraft Holding, Inc., will remain a majority stockholder with an approximately 82% equity stake in Eve Holding following the closing of the business combination, including its investment in the PIPE.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy