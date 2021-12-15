ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

AUD/USD May Put Big Support to the Test, What to Watch

By Paul Robinson
DailyFx
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUD/USD may try and test big long-term support here soon; there are a couple of short-term levels and scenarios to consider first. The 4-hr hour chart may offer some clues as to...

www.dailyfx.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

FX Weekly: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, JPY, AUD, NZD

EUR/USD from last week's analysis had to break 1.1268 to continue the downtrend from its neutral position at 1.1300's. EUR/USD broke l 1.1268 Wednesday and traded to 1.1223. Next lower points are located at 1.1226, 1.1189, 1.1180 and 1.1133. EUR/USD's target from the 5 year 1.1505 average is now located...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears moving in for test of weekly support

As illustrated, below 1.3200 and 1.3100, there is an imbalance in price towards 1.2850 where the market could fall into should the support structure give out. Should the bearish engulfing candle be followed by a confirming subsequent bearish candle, or two, then the bias will most certainly mount into the bear's hands for the following days ahead.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forex Signal: Sell-Off to Continue For Now

Sell the AUD/USD and set a take-profit at 0.7050. Add a stop-loss at 0.7200. Set a buy-stop at 0.7150 and a take-profit at 0.7250. Add a stop-loss at 0.7050. The AUD/USD retreated in the morning session on Monday as investors reflected on the recent interest rate decisions by the Federal Reserve and the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). The Omicron variant is also affecting the pair. It is trading at 0.7125, which is slightly below this last week’s high of 0.7225.
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

Australia Dollar Technical Analysis: AUD/USD, AUD/NZD. Will They Break Ranges?

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, NZD/AUD - Talking Points. AUD/USD continues to consolidate as momentum shifts could emerge. The Aussie has rallied against the Kiwi as it bumps the top end of the range. AUD has mixed fortunes against USD and NZD. Will a trend emerge in either pair?. AUD/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usd#Aud#Test#Paulrobinsonfx
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD Price Analysis: Sellers attack 0.7100 on rising wedge confirmation

AUD/USD refreshes intraday low after confirming bearish chart pattern. 100-SMA breakdown joins downbeat MACD, RSI to favor sellers. 200-SMA, wedge’s resistance line restricts short-term recovery. AUD/USD takes offers around 0.7110 to refresh intraday low, extending Friday’s losses during Monday’s Asian session. The pair’s reversal from 61.8% Fibonacci...
MARKETS
DailyFx

NZD/USD Eyes Risk Trends and China Loan Prime Rate in APAC Trading

New Zealand Dollar, NZD/USD, Trade Balance, China Loan Prime Rates - Talking Points. New Zealand trims trade deficit in November but recovery still rocky. China loan prime rates in focus, but no cut expected until Q1’2022. NZD/USD is eying a move lower as prices probe December lows. Monday’s Asia-Pacific...
WORLD
MarketWatch

Dow logs worst day in December so far and Nasdaq is half way to correction as stocks lurch lower to conclude ugly Fed week

U.S. stocks closed solidly lower Friday and the Dow booked the worst decline of the month so far, as investors assessed the economic impact of the spread of the coronavirus omicron variant and the most recent moves by central banks around the globe. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down by about 531 points, or 1.5%, to reach 35,366, marking the worst daily drop since Nov. 30, FactSet data show. The S&P 500 index closed down 48 points, or 1%, to reach 4,620, to mark the steepest daily decline since Dec. 1, while the Nasdaq Composite Index ...
STOCKS
DailyFx

USD/JPY Technical Outlook is Turning Bearish

For over two months USD/JPY has struggled to rally above a major area of resistance extending back to May 2017. The area around 11450 has been a very difficult one with only daily closes developing above it, but always failing on the weekly chart to sustain. Given the duration of...
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
DailyFx

Managing Risk in an Emotional Market

The mania engulfing the 2021 trading year serves as a strong reminder that adherence to disciplined portfolio risk management is imperative. As evidenced by the record spike in trading volumes this year, interest in the financial markets has peaked into a mania reminiscent of the final season of Game of Thrones.
STOCKS
DailyFx

DAX 40 Hit by Nasdaq 100 Slump, German IFO Warns of Growing Pessimism

Nasdaq 100 falls 2.5% overnight, opens lower in Europe. DAX 40 in the red with the latest IFO assessment adding to economic pessimism. The DAX 40 is trading the best part of 1% lower in early European trade, hampered by heavy losses in the NASDAQ 100. The top 10 constituents of the NASDAQ 100, by market weighting, all registered hefty losses last night, sending the index down by nearly 2.5%. The tech index is currently down another 0.75% in Europe.
STOCKS
DailyFx

ECB Leaves Monetary Policy Unchanged, EUR/USD Pop Begins to Fade

ECB leaves settings unchanged, in line with market expectations. EUR/USD bounces higher but move lacks conviction. Keep up to date with all market-moving data releases and events by using the DailyFX Calendar. The European Central Bank left monetary policy untouched today, as widely expected, and said that while the PEPP...
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

US Dollar Technical Outlook: DXY Fake-Out Could Trigger Steady Selling

DXY wedge set to get resolved after fake-out breakout. US Dollar Technical Outlook: DXY Tightropes Support, Looks for Catalyst. The US Dollar Index (DXY) coiled up tightly from November 24 until yesterday, a USD theme that has been discussed regularly the past few days. The confluence between the apex of the triangle and CB activity, starting with the FOMC yesterday, made for an interesting confluence.
CURRENCIES
babypips.com

Daily Forex News and Watchlist: AUD/USD

Risk-taking and strong jobs data could keep lifting the Australian dollar across the board. Will bulls be strong enough to push for a neckline break?. Before moving on, ICYMI, yesterday’s watchlist looked at NZD/USD’s falling wedge pattern ahead of the FOMC decision and NZ GDP. Be sure to check out if it’s still a valid play!
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD analysis: Reaches December high zone

The AUD/USD pair reacted to the US Federal Reserve policy statement on Wednesday evening by dropping to the support zone below the 0.7100 and immediately recovering from it. The surge was stopped by the December high-level zone at 0.7171/0.7188. Up to the start of Thursday's European trading hours, the zone continues to keep the rate down.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Two Trades To Watch: GBP/USD, EUR/USD

GBP/USD looks to BoE rate decision after an upbeat Fed. After two days of gains GBP/USD is trading a few ticks lower ahead of the BoE rate announcement. The BoE will be making its interest rate decision to a backdrop of decade high inflation, strong jobs report and rising concerns over Omicron, which saw the UK record 78,000 new COVID cases yesterday.
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

Euro, Pound Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, GBP/JPY

We’ve now been through three major central bank rate decisions in the past 24 hours and the price action in FX has continued to run. Yesterday’s FOMC rate decision saw the Fed make a hawkish push that seems to be taken very well by market participants. Of course, there was a bit of two-sided talk coming out of that meeting. While Powell and the Fed did indicate the possibility of 5-6 hikes over the next two years, he also said that lift-off wouldn’t take place until the U.S. was at ‘full employment.’
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Mid-Day Report

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7119; (P) 0.7148; (R1) 0.7203;. AUD/USD’s rebound from 0.6992 resumes by breaking through 0.7185. Intraday bias is back on the upside for 55 day EMA (now at 0.7255). Sustained trading above there will raise the chance that whole correction from 0.8006 has completed, after defending 0.6991 key structural support. Further rally would then be seen back to 0.7555 resistance. On the downside, below 0.7089 minor support will turn bias back to the downside for 0.6991 key support again.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls looking for H1 continuation from daily support

AUD/USD bulls are looking for a deceleration of the downside in New York. The session's ahead could see the price evolve into a bullish structure on the hourly chart leading to a daily continuation. AUD/USD has made a well deserved meanwhile comeback this week, falling from a low of 0.7090...
MARKETS
DailyFx

How Bitcoin Price Action May Unfold in the Days, Weeks Ahead

A test of big support could be ideal for setting up the upside. BTC/USD puked earlier in the month on a Saturday, and following that it has been in a bit of a meander. What could actually be bullish for Bitcoin, is if it were to actually test the December 4 low or worse, where it could hit significant support around the 40k mark. In the very near-term there is a channel on the 4-hr chart to keep an eye on as a guide to how the retest scenario plays out…
CURRENCIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy