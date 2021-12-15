AUD/USD May Put Big Support to the Test, What to Watch

We’ve now been through three major central bank rate decisions in the past 24 hours and the price action in FX has continued to run. Yesterday’s FOMC rate decision saw the Fed make a hawkish push that seems to be taken very well by market participants. Of course, there was a bit of two-sided talk coming out of that meeting. While Powell and the Fed did indicate the possibility of 5-6 hikes over the next two years, he also said that lift-off wouldn’t take place until the U.S. was at ‘full employment.’

