STALKER 2 will be one of the next games to jump aboard the NFT bandwagon, with GSC Game World making the announcement today. In this move the developer will be partnering with DMarket, a company described as ‘ a platform for trading NFTs and technology for metaverse creation.’ One of the items that will be on offer is the chance to pay to have an NPC made after you in the game, and in this context is being called a metahuman. It is not the first time a game has offered this as a bonus, seen in some Kickstarters, but is the first time an NFT is being used.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO