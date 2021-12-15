ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

iPhone 14: release date, price, specs, rumours and all of the leaks

By Tom Bailey
whathifi.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIPhone 14 isn't due out until late 2022, but the excitement is already starting to build. Apple hasn't officially confirmed the existence of its next smartphone, but the internet is awash with iPhone 14 rumours and talk of a "complete redesign". Top Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has reckons the...

www.whathifi.com

Comments / 0

Related
GeekyGadgets

Realme GT 2 Pro specs leaked

The new Realme GT 2 Pro smartphone will be unveiled at a press event tomorrow and now some more specifications on the handset have been revealed. The device was previously benchmarked and now we have some more information on the handsets specifications. TheRealme GT 2 Pro smartphone will come with...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Google Pixel 6a release date, price, features, and news

The Pixel 6a is the final model of the Google Pixel 6 series, and we're awaiting its release sometime in the latter half of 2022. The Pixel 6a may not be receiving as much attention in the media as the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro did in the months leading up to their launch, but that's understandable, as it's going to be somewhat of a lesser and more affordable version of the two, which is still set to feature Google's unique personal touches (such as the all-new in-house Tensor chip, the Material You custom theme design, etc.).
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

Latest Galaxy S21 FE leak reveals pricing & more specs, leaving nothing to the imagination

Following news of delays and even cancellation, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is now finally almost upon us, with rumors setting a January 5 release date. Fans waiting to purchase the device for months will be happy to know that the phone will likely be shipping with Android 12 – something that wouldn’t have been possible had supply constraints not delayed its release.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone Xr#Iphone Xs#Iphone 11 Pro#Smart Phone#Ios#Apple Iphone#Pacific Time
videogameschronicle.com

Uncharted remasters get PS5 release date, graphics, pricing and upgrade details

Sony has announced the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves PS5 release date, alongside details of the collection’s graphics updates, pricing and upgrade options. Containing remasters of Uncharted 4 and its expansion The Lost Legacy, the PS5 version of Legacy of Thieves will be released on January 28, 2022, with the PC version to follow later in the year.
VIDEO GAMES
whathifi.com

HomePod and HomePod mini just got support for Apple Music Voice Plan

As predicted a week ago, Apple's ‌HomePod‌ 15.2 software update is here and it adds support for Apple Music Voice Plan, Apple's newest and cheapest Siri-based music streaming option. Essentially, you can now listen to ‌Apple Music‌ on ‌Apple's original HomePod‌ and newer, smaller HomePod mini using your...
THEATER & DANCE
pocketnow.com

Pocketnow Daily: Galaxy S22 Series Dummies LEAKED, iPhone 14 Camera and Spec Details & more! (video)

OPPO Find N foldable official, takes on Galaxy Fold 3, Mate X2, and the gang. The official news today begin with OPPO as, I'm sure you've seen the frenzy of videos going on from our colleagues. Gee thanks so much for delaying my package DHL. I can't begin to tell you what great service you have. Anyways, expect our video coming soon. For now, the company just launched the OPPO Find N, their first foldable phone that competes with solutions like the Galaxy Z Fold 3, but sort of. See, it's actually much shorter, with an outer display that's 5.49-inches diagonal running at 60Hz, but then it allows for a wider outer panel that makes it feel more like a regular phone. Once you upen it, that allows it to extend on to a 7.1-inch main display which runs at 120. Oddly it seems like a more conventional form factor than the Z Fold 3. As for specs, it's powered by the Snapdragon 888, either 8 or 12 Gigs of RAM and up to half a terabyte of storage. Pair that with a 4500 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. It brings a triple camera array at the back with a 50-MP main sensor, and then you get two 32MP selfie shooters on both displays. I feel like one of the most interesting things about this phone is that it brings a pretty neat hinge with more than 136 components and you can't really see a crease on it, even if it uses Samsung's Ultra Thin Glass technology. OPPO is claiming that it's 80% less noticeable than on other phones. The reason I said it sort of competes with the Z Fold is because, it'll be available on December 23rd but it will be exclusive to China.. So yeah, it honestly looks pretty cool, but I'll let you know more once my unit arrives.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
SPY

Year in Review: The Best New Tech Gadgets Released in 2021

Another year, another busy time in the world of tech. In a blink of an eye, the year has come and gone with many new announcements and releases that have wowed us off our feet. If you’ve been following us, then you’re well aware about how frequently we release several different buying guides and roundups. But if there’s one with a definitive list of gadgets you should know about, this is it. We’re talking about tech gadgets that had a tremendous impact on our lives. From tried and true stalwarts in the space who have continually delivered outstanding stuff, like the...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

AirPods Pro 2: What to expect from Apple’s next high-end buds

The standard AirPods are great headphones, but those that want a tighter fit and premium features like noise cancellation have turned to the AirPods Pro. The AirPods Pro headphones are a little more expensive than the standard buds, but for many they’re worth the money. Soon, however, Apple will launch a second-generation model — tentatively called the AirPods Pro 2. Of course, naming in Apple-land is fluid. The headphones may end up being called the AirPods Pro second-generation. Or, maybe they’ll just keep the AirPods Pro name and simply replace the old ones. Regardless, however, rumors indicate that they could be an...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

We’re Geeking Out Over These Apple Deals: Save Up to $200 on MacBooks, iPads and Apple Watches

Table of Contents Best Deals on iPads The Best Apple Deals on M1 MacBook Air Laptops MacBook Pro (Intel Core i5) 13″ Display with Touch Bar Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on the iMac Best Deals on the iPhone 13 Get the iPhone 13 + Free Apple AirPods Pro The Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Apple HomePod Mini Bundle Best Deals on M1 Macbook Pro Laptops Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone, but that doesn’t mean great Apple deals aren’t still available in time for the holidays. And while Apple itself doesn’t tend...
ELECTRONICS
whathifi.com

Apple TV+ is now on Sky Glass and Sky Q

Apple TV+ has officially arrived on the Sky Glass TV and Sky Q boxes. It joins a host of other streaming apps on Sky – including the big three: Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video. From today (14th December), Sky Glass and Sky Q customers can gorge themselves on...
ELECTRONICS
whathifi.com

This Samsung Galaxy tablet could be a great budget alternative to an iPad

If you're looking for an affordable tablet, but aren't taken by Apple's iPad, this new Samsung number could be just the ticket. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 packs middle-weight specs into a body that looks borderline premium, and it shouldn't cost too much either. We say 'shouldn't' because Samsung hasn't...
TECHNOLOGY
gizmochina.com

Infinix Note 11, Infinix Note 11S launched in India: Price, Specs, Sale Date

Infinix has finally debuted the Infinix Note 11 series in India after teasing it for days. Though the lineup includes multiple devices, the company has only brought two models to the country, namely Infinix Note 11 and Infinix Note 11S. We believe more phones will make their way to the region in the near future. Until then, let’s take a look at what this duo has to offer.
CELL PHONES
SPY

Price Drop: Apple iMac Computers Are $300 Off Today Only

Amazon is always dropping major deals on everything from home goods to tech gadgets, fitness equipment and kitchen appliances. As deal experts, we’re constantly scouring the web for the best discounts and passing the savings onto you, the reader. That’s why, when we came across a 2020 Apple iMac desktop computer for $300 off its original price, we jumped on it. 2020 Apple iMac $1099.00 $799.00 Buy: 2020 Apple iMac Desktop Computer $1,049.99    Right now you can save nearly 30% on Apple’s 21.5-inch desktop monitor complete with a 1920×1080 resolution display and a dual-core Intel Core i5 processor. It’s built super slim, with 8 gigabytes of RAM and 256 gigabytes of SSD storage as well. It’s a great computer for working from home, sharing amongst the whole family or gifting to your dad who loves nothing more than money saved. Plus, it arrives before Christmas. Don’t miss out — order now! Buy: 2020 Apple iMac Desktop Computer $1,049.99   
COMPUTERS
Android Police

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra's specs and features have been all but confirmed in new leak

Apple dominates the tablet market, with Samsung being pretty much the only Android manufacturer to release compelling iPad alternatives. The Korean company's Galaxy Tab S7+, while expensive, is an impressive offering and easily the best Android tablet to launch last year. For 2022, Samsung plans to take things to 'ultra' level with the super-sized Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. Ahead of its potential launch early next year, the full specs of the device have made their way to the internet — though we've heard quite a bit about the tablet before already.
TECHNOLOGY
whathifi.com

The Hisense 75U800GR is a 75-inch 8K Roku TV that costs just $2400

Hisense has officially launched its first ever 75-inch 8K Roku TV. At $2400 (around £1900/AU$3400), the 75800GR isn't what you'd call 'cheap' – but it is cheaper than rival 8K sets from Samsung and Sony. Despite the price, the 75800GR doesn't appear to be a "make do" model....
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy