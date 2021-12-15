iPhone 14: release date, price, specs, rumours and all of the leaks

OPPO Find N foldable official, takes on Galaxy Fold 3, Mate X2, and the gang. The official news today begin with OPPO as, I'm sure you've seen the frenzy of videos going on from our colleagues. Gee thanks so much for delaying my package DHL. I can't begin to tell you what great service you have. Anyways, expect our video coming soon. For now, the company just launched the OPPO Find N, their first foldable phone that competes with solutions like the Galaxy Z Fold 3, but sort of. See, it's actually much shorter, with an outer display that's 5.49-inches diagonal running at 60Hz, but then it allows for a wider outer panel that makes it feel more like a regular phone. Once you upen it, that allows it to extend on to a 7.1-inch main display which runs at 120. Oddly it seems like a more conventional form factor than the Z Fold 3. As for specs, it's powered by the Snapdragon 888, either 8 or 12 Gigs of RAM and up to half a terabyte of storage. Pair that with a 4500 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. It brings a triple camera array at the back with a 50-MP main sensor, and then you get two 32MP selfie shooters on both displays. I feel like one of the most interesting things about this phone is that it brings a pretty neat hinge with more than 136 components and you can't really see a crease on it, even if it uses Samsung's Ultra Thin Glass technology. OPPO is claiming that it's 80% less noticeable than on other phones. The reason I said it sort of competes with the Z Fold is because, it'll be available on December 23rd but it will be exclusive to China.. So yeah, it honestly looks pretty cool, but I'll let you know more once my unit arrives.

