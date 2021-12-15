ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exciting 2022 brawler Sifu is as tough as I'd hoped

By Tyler Wilde
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When I started my demo of singleplayer kung fu brawler Sifu, the protagonist was 20, not even old enough to buy alcohol in the US. By the time I'd punched out a nightclub bouncer and beat up the goons on the dance floor, he was in his 50s. Silver lining: Zero...

