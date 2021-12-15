ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

The Blue Collar Bookseller review: Surving a baby shower for guys

By Kevin Coolidge
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There's no official uniform where I work, but I often joke I'm putting one on when I'm dressing for work at the factory--blue jeans, a black t-shirt, work boots, and topping it off with a ball cap. It's not required, but a tattoo or two completes the outfit. My tattoos are...

www.northcentralpa.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fort Bend Herald

‘Baby Blues’

When Forrest Rippey entered the police academy he was a blank canvas. “I was a rookie in the truest sense of the word,” he said. “I hadn’t even met an officer at that point.” He was also didn’t meet the height requirements for police officers at the time — he was 5’5” — however, that condition was scrubbed when women joined the force.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
mxdwn.com

Album Review: Tama Gucci – Almost Blue

Kymani Floyd, known by his stage name Tama Gucci, produces “lofi neo-R&B” with “club-ready sensibilities” from his bedroom, and has attracted attention from the likes of Paper Magazine, FADER and Hunger TV. Tama Gucci co-produced his third EP, Almost Blue, released November 9th, with Nick Leon in early 2020. “For me, blue is a color that represents total comfort and fulfillment,” Tama Gucci told Out Front Magazine in an interview about the album. He hopes that fans can each relate to at least one song on the album and that the songs help them “feel some form of clarity or some type of resolution.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
romper.com

These Winter Baby Shower Dresses & Outfits Are Sure To Dazzle

Being pregnant in the winter has its perks: you don’t have to worry about the sweltering heat outside and deciding to stay-in with your feet up is a no brainer when it gets dark at 5 p.m. One of the harder things about winter pregnancies? Deciding what to wear, especially to special occasion events. Here, we’ve rounded up winter baby shower dresses and outfits, because unlike summer parties, you can’t just pull on a sundress and sandals and call it a day.
APPAREL
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bookselling#Great Books#Blue Collar#Economy
HipHopDX.com

Dr. Dre Reveals Final Text Message To Ex-Wife: 'I Did Not Know The Woman I Had Married'

Dr. Dre has reportedly spoken out about feeling betrayed by his ex-wife Nicole Young following allegations of abuse. According to a court declaration obtained by RadarOnline, Dre says he hasn’t contacted Young since August 2020, when he sent her a text message saying, “Let’s keep it friendly and peaceful. Over and Out. I love you.” The Hip Hop mogul says he wanted the divorce to be “classy and fair” and that he “did not want to turn it into an expensive fight” — but it turned into just that.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Check Out All The Photos From Eve's Baby Shower

She shared some sweet photos from her celebration, including touching images with her husband and mom. This isn’t new news, but we’re still so excited for the actress and MC who celebrated her bundle of joy with a baby shower recently. She was thrown the celebration back in October, which was attended by her mom, husband Maximillion Cooper, Queens co-stars, including Naturi Naughton, and more. She’s just sharing them now because you know…pregnancy. The star is glowing in all of the images, cradling her bump. She thanked her friends who threw the event for “making me feel so special!!!”
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Beyoncé, Rumi, and Blue Ivy Wear Matching Outfits in New Halls of Ivy Photos

Excuse me while I double-check my glasses prescription, because Beyoncé's new Ivy Park photos have me seeing triple. On Thursday, the mom of three released photos of herself posing with her daughters, 9-year-old Blue Ivy Carter and 4-year-old Rumi Carter, to promote the release of Halls of Ivy, her latest Adidas collaboration. Dressed in matching black and white herringbone leggings and sports bras, the trio served up some unforgettable style moments. See: Blue looking like a professional-soccer-player-turned-model in the background and future CEO Rumi making a call on her pink cell phone in the second shot.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Tattoo
Cosmopolitan

Jennifer Lopez wore a mullet dress and we are completely obsessed

J.Lo has called it – mullet dresses are back, and honestly, we're kind of obsessed. Jennifer Lopez dropped the music video for her new single 'On My Way' from the upcoming romantic comedy, Marry Me, that she is set to star in. Wearing an array of chic ensembles in the video, in one of the shots she can be seen wearing a dreamy mullet dress (yep, the dress style we all have a love/hate relationship with, just like the infamous hairstyle), and we love it all over again.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson Wows in Plunging Blue Dress & Crystal Pumps on ‘The Voice’

For Kelly Clarkson‘s lastest appearance on NBC’s “The Voice,” the iconic singer and judge brightened up the room in a colorful blue gown with crystal details, plus pearls draped around her neck and sparkling heels. The host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” donned a satiny blue tiered gown featuring long sleeves, a plunging neckline with a ruffled collar and a crystal waist belt from Monique Lhuillier. She styled the vibrant gown with a dramatic pearl necklace with an embellished choker design as well as some rings and earrings. For shoes, the 39-year-old hitmaker selected a pair of glittering pointy-toed silver pumps from celeb-loved designer Amina Muaddi. Clarkson has become known for her glamorous looks on the singing competition show and often opts for gowns in bright colors and bold prints. Just a couple of weeks ago, she donned an attention-grabbing hot pink Jenny Packham gown embellished with beading and feathers. Shop Amina Muaddi pumps with sparkling details below. To Buy: Amina Muaddi Gilda Embellished Satin Sandals, $921; mytheresa.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Dory Glass Mules, $1,301; harrods.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Emili Crystal-Embellished Satin Mules, $1,210; modaoperandi.com Flip through the gallery to see Kelly Clarkson’s style evolution through the years. 
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Eve, 43, Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump As She Shares Pics From Baby Shower

Eve is glowing! The rapper and former ‘The Talk’ co-host cradled her growing baby bump while at a celebratory shower. Eve is about to be a mom for the first time! The 43-year-old, née Eve Jihan Jeffers, looked absolutely amazing as she showed off her growing bump at a shower in photos posted to Instagram on on Monday, Dec. 6. The “Who’s That Girl?” rapper wore a silk red wrap dress for the occasion, which as attended by friends like actress Nadine Velazquez and former 3LW singer Naturi Naughton.
CELEBRITIES
moneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
SHOPPING
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy