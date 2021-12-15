ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walmart Turns to Social Commerce, Peloton’s Quick Response, Consumers Want Speedy Deliveries

By PYMNTS
pymnts
pymnts
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Peloton responds quickly to a fictional death with a viral ad for its fitness bikes. Plus, consumers still expect their deliveries...

pymnts

pymnts

