ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Here Are the Top 10 Country Artists by Album Sales in 2021

By Carena Liptak
The Boot
The Boot
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Billboard released its year-end round-up of the top-selling country artists by album sales for 2021, and many of the genre's A-listers made the Top 10. Fans won't be surprised to see Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton and Luke Bryan on the list: They all put out big-ticket albums this year. Shelton and...

theboot.com

Comments / 13

Myself Me
3d ago

Left to right: A real man, a beautiful country not woke singer married to a real man, and a woke token for Country musics new future. HA!

Reply
2
Related
goodhousekeeping.com

Carrie Underwood Fans Are Losing It After Seeing Her 'CMA Country Christmas' Performance

Country music powerhouse Carrie Underwood absolutely owned her performance of a Christmas classic during this year's CMA Country Christmas. The star-studded event was hosted by Gabby Barrett and Carly Pearce, who recently won "Female Vocalist of the Year" at the 2021 CMA Awards. Other performers included Jimmie Allen, Pistol Annies, Lady A, Lainey Wilson, BRELAND, Brett Eldredge, The Shindellas and Louis York.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Carrie Underwood Takes the Plunge in Flowing Gown and Edgy Boots at American Music Awards 2021

Carrie Underwood went edgy for a special performance at the 2021 American Music Awards. Underwood took the stage with country singer Jason Aldean to perform their song “If I Didn’t Love You.” For the occasion, the star wore a black velvet gown with a deep V-shaped neckline. The bold number featured a crystal studded bodice with long voluminous sleeves and crystal shoulder fringe. Its boldest statement came from a flowing skirt with a tall front slit. The piece was cinched with a silver-accented belt with two buckles, and accessorized with sparkling earrings and a “C” logo necklace. When it came to shoes, the...
MUSIC
101.9 The Rock

Top 40 Singer-Songwriter Albums

Before the Beatles, most of the hit songs that appeared on weekly music charts weren't written by the same people who sung them. It wasn't even until the '60s that the majority of artists started writing down their personal feelings and experiences. For some artists, songwriting came as naturally as...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Luke Bryan
Person
Luke Combs
Person
Blake Shelton
Person
Nelly
Person
Chris Stapleton
Person
Jason Aldean
Person
Kane Brown
The Boot

Country’s Most-Played Radio Songs of 2021 Revealed

The most-played country songs of 2021 included some surefire hits and some big surprises, some sentimental ballads and some rowdy party songs, and even two contributions from one superstar artist. Billboard released this year's roundup when it unveiled its year-end charts for 2021, with lists full of the year's best...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Country Radio#Album Sales#Country Songs#Florida Georgia Line#American Idol#Cma Awards#Fgl
Billboard

Carrie Underwood & More Bring Holiday Cheer to Top 10 on Album Sales Chart

Four out of the top 10-selling albums of the week were holiday efforts, as the march to Christmas nears ever closer. On Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart dated Dec. 18 (reflecting the sales week ending Dec. 9), Vince Guaraldi Trio’s A Charlie Brown Christmas TV soundtrack climbs 7-6, Carrie Underwood’s My Gift rises 12-7, Kelly Clarkson’s When Christmas Comes Around… flies 25-9 and Michael Bublé’s chart-topping Christmas holds steady at No. 10.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Boot

‘The Voice’ Reveals Top 5 Artists for Season 21

The Top 5 artists were revealed during Tuesday (Dec. 7) night's Live Top 8 eliminations episode on Season 21 of The Voice. Four artists were deemed safe during the 1-hour telecast, and four others had to compete for the final Instant Save slot and a shot at making it into the live finale.
MUSIC
Billboard

Looking Ahead: A Release Calendar of Upcoming Albums in 2022

It’s a difficult task to keep track of all the music that’s being released in a given week, let alone a month or whole year. From pop and hip-hop to alternative, K-pop, country and more, the choices for music fans can feel endless. And that’s not even considering vinyl, re-releases and collectible editions.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Vulture

The Best Albums of 2021

2021 didn’t turn out the way we might have imagined; we made it back outside, and concerts, sporting events, and movie theaters reopened but did so while still under the pall of the coronavirus and a beleaguered economy and its working class. And yet, for certain musicians, the continued uncertainty mixed with a feverish need to return to normality became a boon; those who spent much of 2020 in relative seclusion came into the new year swinging, full of insights and ideas they discovered in the downtime. Event releases started early and never let up; Lana Del Rey delivered two albums this year, and Taylor Swift revisited the worlds of Fearless and Red with enticing extras from her vaults in tow. If you traveled off the beaten path, you came away with an embarrassment of riches.
ENTERTAINMENT
Rolling Stone

The 25 Best Country and Americana Albums of 2021

Songwriting and production defined country music and its Americana cousin in 2021. Artists like Mickey Guyton, Carly Pearce, and Joshua Ray Walker weren’t afraid to get personal, writing about their respective experiences with discrimination, divorce, and dads. Sturgill Simpson, meanwhile, came up with a revenge narrative for a concept LP set during the Civil War. And James McMurtry made the case for being America’s best living songwriter with a record of detail-rich character studies.
MUSIC
audacy.com

Top 10 most-played songs across Audacy Country stations this year

Audacy loves bringing Country music fans the best of the best across our Country stations nationwide!. From Luke Combs to Luke Bryan and everything in between, we take pride in getting you through your days with the best soundtrack possible. While 2021 brought plenty of new music to our airwaves,...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Coi Leray Says Debut Will Be "One Of The Biggest Female Artist Albums In The World"

The expectation to craft a stellar debut album is a level of pressure that most artists know all too well. Fans of Coi Leray have been anticipating the rapper's long-awaited debut, but Leray has been carefully planning her introductory record with precision. She's made waves with singles like "No More Parties" and "Twinnem," but a full-length has yet to arrive.
MUSIC
CMT

Pistol Annies Give Sia Credit for their Christmas Album

Pistol Annies have Sia to thank for their new Christmas album “Hell Of A Holiday.”. Comprised of Ashley Monroe, Angaleena Presley, and Miranda Lambert – two-thirds of Pistol Annies love Christmas music. Lambert does not. Over the years, Presley and Monroe tried to cajole Lambert into recording a...
MUSIC
NYLON

The Top K-Pop Albums Of 2021

From SHINee’s return to STAYC’s mini album debut, K-pop didn’t stop dreaming of bigger, better, and brighter things in 2021. ‘Tis the most wonderful time of the year. 2021 is blissfully coming to an end, the holidays are right around the corner, young people are swarming Kellogg’s job portals and showing capitalism a big middle finger, and we’re finally going through the best K-pop releases of this year.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Boot

These Are Country’s Top-Selling Digital Songs of 2021

A defiant grassroots fan-favorite, a viral TikTok smash and several cross-genre collaborations all made it into the top 10 highest-selling country songs for 2021. Billboard issued its year-end tallies earlier this month, including a list of country songs that raked in the most digital sales this year. For a couple of songs in this collection, it wasn't their first time making the list. Gabby Barrett"s "I Hope," which had the highest digital sales of any country song in 2020, remains firmly in the Top 10 this year, sliding in at No. 8.
MUSIC
The Boot

The Boot

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The top source for the latest country music news, videos, songs, interviews and live performances from countrys biggest stars.

Comments / 0

Community Policy