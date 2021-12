Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Stifel analyst Mark Astrachan raised the price target on ULTA Salon (NASDAQ: ULTA) to $435.00 (from $400.00) after the company reported F3Q21 results that were meaningfully ahead of consensus, while raising full-year F2021 guidance and overall comp sales growth to 36%-37% (from 30%-32%), well ahead of the consensus of 34.3%.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO