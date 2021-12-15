ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roland Revamps Its In-Store Retail Experience

Musical instrument manufacturer Roland on Wednesday (Dec. 15) announced the rollout of a personalized technology, branded Audience Specific Experience ASX, which allows stores to control the lighting, video and audio in its Roland Store experience at select U.S. and global locations. The company’s new innovation can be changed by...

