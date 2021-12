The Coca-Cola Company is recalling several of its Minute Maid products over concerns about metal contamination. The recall, which was voluntarily initiated by the company, was made after Coca-Cola determined that "foreign objects" could be found in certain drinks. According to a report on the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) site, those foreign objects are metal bolts or washers, though it's unclear if they are whole or in pieces.

FOOD SAFETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO