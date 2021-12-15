ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Javier Bardem to Receive Variety’s Creative Impact in Acting Award at Palm Springs Film Festival

By William Earl
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
Variety will honor Academy Award-winning actor Javier Bardem at the Palm Springs International Film Festival on Friday, Jan. 7 as part of their annual “10 Directors to Watch” and Creative Impact Awards brunch at the Parker Palm Springs.

Bardem will be celebrated for his recent film, Amazon Studios’ “Being the Ricardos,” as well his entire body of work, which includes “No Country for Old Men,” “Dune,” “Skyfall,” “Biutiful” and “The Good Boss.”

“It’s been 30 years since Bardem emerged as a major international star in Bigas Luna’s ‘Jamón Jamón,'” said Variety ’s executive vice president of content Steven Gaydos. “In that time, he’s garnered acting honors around the world, including the European Film Award, the Cannes Festival best actor award and three Oscar nominations, including a win for his powerful role in the Coen Brothers’ best picture winner, ‘No Country for Old Men.’ Along the way, Bardem has worked with the world’s great filmmakers and excelled in both big blockbusters such as ‘Skyfall’ and small auteur masterpieces such as Ridley Scott’s ‘The Counselor.’ Bardem’s latest tour de force performance is as the legendary Desi Arnaz in Aaron Sorkin’s critically acclaimed inside showbiz tale, ‘Being the Ricardos.'”

Past recipients of the Creative Impact in Acting award include Emily Blunt, Steve Carell, Glenn Close, Robert De Niro, Jonah Hill, Daniel Kaluuya, Viggo Mortensen and Will Smith. Asghar Farhadi will receive the Creative Impact in Directing award at this year’s ceremony. Variety ‘s 10 Directors to Watch for 2022 are Aitch Alberto (“Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe”), Mariama Diallo (“Master”), Audrey Diwan (“Happening”), Maggie Gyllenhaal (“The Lost Daughter”), Tatiana Huezo (“Prayers for the Stolen”), Nikyatu Jusu (“Nanny”), Megan Park (“The Fallout”), Cooper Raiff (“Cha Cha Real Smooth”), Goran Stolevski (“You Won’t Be Alone”) and Krystin Ver Linden (“Alice”).

The Palm Springs International Film Festival ( www.psfilmfest.org ) will be held Jan. 6-17.

Variety

Jodie Comer, Penelope Cruz and Ruth Negga Talk Portraying Women at Turning Points

Some of the best films are about people making life-altering decisions that not only change the course of events, but also their own actions and personalities. And this year’s films are filled with women making some doozies. From Lady Gaga’s Patrizia Reggiani taking a murderous turn to Nicole Kidman’s Lucille Ball dealing with a pivotal week for her marriage and career to Rachel Zegler’s Maria debating whether to leave her family for love in “West Side Story” to Kristen Stewart’s fictitious depiction of a Princess Diana who left it all behind in “Spencer,” it’s suggested that a different decision could have...
MOVIES
Variety

Lady Gaga to Be Honored With Icon Award at Palm Springs Film Awards

The Palm Springs International Film Awards has announced that Lady Gaga will be honored at its upcoming ceremony. The “House of Gucci” star will receive the icon award for performance in Ridley Scott’s latest drama. The awards body made the news public with an announcement on Thursday morning. “To many Lady Gaga is an icon through her music, but she continues to impress audiences with her iconic acting roles,” festival chairman Harold Matzner said in a statement. “Following her memorable performance in ‘A Star is Born,’ Lady Gaga yet again raises the bar in her portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani in ‘House of...
MOVIES
Variety

Javier Bardem Says ‘Little Mermaid’ Co-Star Halle Bailey’s Voice ‘Is Out of This World’

Javier Bardem couldn’t help but rave about his “Little Mermaid” co-star Halle Bailey at the Los Angeles premiere of his upcoming film, “Being the Ricardos,” at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Dec. 6. “Her voice is out of this world,” the Oscar-winner told Variety. “She was warming up the voice near me and I was like, ‘What was that?’ It would take me a lifetime to be able to [hit] that note. It’s amazing.” Bailey will star as Ariel, a mermaid princess who dreams of being a human, while Melissa McCarthy will play her evil aunt Ursula in director Rob...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Thrillist

Who Will Win Best Actress at the 2022 Oscars?

With this year’s Oscar forecast coming into focus, the Best Actress race finally has some clarity. But just some. This is a field heavy on biopic performances, and while there’s no definitive front-runner just yet, one person does seem to have an edge on the crowded competition. Let’s break down the top contenders as they currently stand before the Oscars nominations are announced on February 8.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem on the Pressures of Being a Ricardo

A month before they were scheduled to start shooting Being the Ricardos, a movie about the talent-packed, turbulent marriage of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem were desperately trying to get out of the gig. Having grown up outside the U.S. — she in Australia and he in Spain — neither actor had been aware of I Love Lucy’s fervid fan base when they signed on to their roles in Aaron Sorkin’s film. Once the news of their casting was out, some of those fans jeered the choices on social media, saying Kidman didn’t look enough like...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Denzel Washington, ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Cast on Joel Coen’s First Solo Project and Bringing Diversity to Shakespeare

Cold temperatures and falling rain provided the perfect backdrop for the Los Angeles premiere of The Tragedy of Macbeth, the latest adaptation of Shakespeare’s most famous tragedy, held Thursday night at the Directors Guild of America theater. Stars Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand were joined on the red carpet by castmates Corey Hawkins, Stephen Root, Alex Hassell and director Joel Coen. The carpet led through a DGA lobby that was transformed into a Gothic castle, including a massive keep that loomed over the reception desk. The Apple/A24 film marked Washington’s first time shooting with Coen, and he spoke with The Hollywood Reporter...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theplaylist.net

‘Nightmare Alley’: Leonardo DiCaprio & Jennifer Lawrence Reportedly Almost Took The Leads In Guillermo Del Toro’s Noir Film

After the release of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Leonardo DiCaprio was reportedly offered quite a few films. Obviously. Reports surfaced that he was offered new films from folks such as Paul Thomas Anderson and Alejandro Innaritu. There were also reports that he was offered a potential role in a Guillermo del Toro film. With Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” getting a bit of a delay, DiCaprio decided to skip the other offers and sign on to film “Don’t Look Up” with director Adam McKay.
MOVIES
nbcpalmsprings.com

Palm Springs International Film Awards To Honor The King Richard Cast With The Ensemble Award

Palm Springs, CA (December 6, 2021) – The Palm Springs International Film Awards has announced that the cast of King Richard is the recipient of the Ensemble Performance Award. The award will be presented to Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, Jon Bernthal and Tony Goldwyn, who are all expected to attend. The Film Awards will take place in-person on January 6, 2022 at the Palm Springs Convention Center, with the festival running through January 17, 2022. The event will be presented by American Express and sponsored by Entertainment Tonight.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Coachella Valley welcoming back Palm Springs International Film Festival

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Film festivals continue to return to in-person formatting in Southern California. With restrictions in place amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its omicron variant, the Palm Springs International Film Society said it is preparing to welcome back guests into Coachella Valley's local theaters. The Palm Springs International Film Festival just revealed the lineup for its 33rd edition and continues this week to roll out announcements of honorees for various prestigious awards.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
CinemaBlend

Being The Ricardos Review: Nicole Kidman And Javier Bardem Sparkle In Aaron Sorkin’s Complicated Biopic

Every year around this time, a fresh crop of prestige biopics and docudramas arrives to resurrect an old debate: when an actor is playing a real person, what defines a quality portrayal? Is it totally about their ability to capture the essence of an individual in the context of the story that is being told, or is there a necessity for the performer to utterly disappear physically and turn invisible in their depiction – perhaps allowing the audience to believe that they are watching archive footage? The fact that this discussion is annually perpetuated by different projects taking different tactics suggests that there is no genuine answer, but in 2021, Aaron Sorkin’s Being The Ricardos is adding a fantastic new wrinkle to the conversation.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Cate Blanchett to Receive Lifetime Cesar Award From French Film Academy

Australian actress Cate Blanchett will receive French cinema’s top honor, the César d’Honneur, a lifetime achievement award, from the French Film Academy. The French academy on Friday said it had picked the two-time Oscar winner to be the 2022 César d’Honneur winner. Blanchett will receive the prize in Paris on Friday, Feb. 25 as part of the 47th César ceremony, France’s equivalent to the Academy Awards. In a statement, the academy said the 2022 honoree had an “absolutely remarkable career and personality.” Blanchett is among the most successful and acclaimed actors of her generation. Since her international breakthrough as the titular Queen in...
MOVIES
TODAY.com

Javier Bardem on ‘Being the Ricardos,’ focusing on family with Penélope Cruz

In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, Academy Award-winning actor Javier Bardem sits down with Willie Geist to talk about his new role as Desi Arnaz from “I Love Lucy” in the new film “Being the Ricardos.” Bardem also talks about how his mother influenced his career and how he juggles his busy schedule and family life.Dec. 5, 2021.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Golden Globes Nominations: 8 Surprises Beyond Snoop Dogg’s Trippy Cameo

Although celebrities, publicists and NBC are boycotting the 79th annual Golden Globes, the show will go on — although it’s unclear in what form. On Monday, the Hollywood Foreign Press trudged forward with its nominations for its dinner on Jan. 9, which currently doesn’t have a broadcast partner because of scrutiny over the glaring lack of diversity among its voters. The organization’s president Helen Hoehne informed viewers on YouTube, where about 10,000 people were watching, that the HFPA had instituted changes to reform its outdated practices, including adding 21 new members. Last winter, a bombshell investigation in the Los Angeles Times revealed that the group previously didn’t have a single Black member.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Supporting Actress Race Crowded With Co-Star Competitors

There could be a lot of co-stars competing in the supporting actress race this year, as discussed by Variety’s Awards Editor Clayton Davis and Deputy Awards and Features Editor Jenelle Riley. Both Aunjanue Ellis and Saniyya Sidney shine as mother and daughter in “King Richard,” while “Belfast” features stellar...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Guillermo del Toro and Jane Campion Discuss Emotional Monsters and Jungian Dream Analysis

Jane Campion would like to apologize. “I didn’t get back to you that weekend because I got sick,” she says. “I got food poisoning.” Campion isn’t talking to her publicist or a manager. Nor is she addressing one of the dozens of Netflix handlers who have been by her side continuously since last September as she’s flown all over the world — unveiling her latest opus, “The Power of the Dog,” at film festivals and to Oscar voters.
CELEBRITIES
Community Policy