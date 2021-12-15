Lake City man dead after Tuesday shooting in Johnsonville

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — One man is dead after a shooting Tuesday night in Johnsonville, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called around 7:30 p.m. to the area of South Pine Street for the shooting.

The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Bobby Carter, of Lake City, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. Carter died at a hospital.

The shooting is still under investigation and details are limited at this time. Count on News13 for updates.

News13 is tracking shootings across the viewing area for 2021. Deadly shootings are marked in red. Some shootings are so close in proximity that they appear as one mark. Zoom in for the most-detailed look.

