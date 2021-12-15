Keechant Sewell to become first woman to lead NYPD in 176-year history

WASHINGTON — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., on Monday defended his decision to quash negotiations over President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda, stating that he was at his “wit’s end” in talks between the White House and Congress. In a lengthy radio interview, Manchin suggested...
London — Moderna announced preliminary data on Monday that it said showed a third, booster dose of its coronavirus vaccine appeared to significantly increase antibodies that can help fight off an infection with the Omicron variant. Moderna said lab tests showed Omicron-neutralizing antibodies were low after two doses of its jab, but 29 days after a booster dose of 50 micrograms, they increased about 37-fold.
Beijing — Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has denied saying she was sexually assaulted, despite a November social media post attributed to her that accused a former top Communist Party official of forcing her into sex. The Lianhe Zaobao Chinese-language newspaper posted video of Peng it says was taken Sunday in Shanghai in which she said she has been mainly staying at home in Beijing but was free to come and go as she chose.
Former President Donald Trump filed suit against New York Attorney General Letitia James on Monday, seeking a court order to halt her long-running civil tax fraud investigation into his company's business practices. "In the words of Letitia James, 'no one is above the law' — not even the attorney general...
Royal Caribbean said Monday that 48 guests and crew members on the Symphony of the Seas — the world's biggest cruise ship — have tested positive for COVID-19. According to Royal Caribbean, 48 people out of 6,091 on the ship during the Dec. 11 sailing came back positive for the coronavirus after contact tracing.
The quiet scenes at the polling stations spoke volumes. Entrances at some of Hong Kong’s 630 voting sites were empty on Sunday as the Chinese territory held an election for its legislature in which none of the pro-democracy parties were represented. Others had just a few people lining up...
Former Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-Ga.) died on Sunday at the age of 76, the Isakson Initiative announced. “It is with deep sorrow that The Isakson Initiative shares that former U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson passed away overnight on December 19, 2021, at age 76. Sen. Isakson’s family is grateful for the prayers and support,” it said on the former senator's Twitter page.
A staff member at a Washington, D.C. elementary school allegedly asked students to re-enact the Holocaust last week. The incident is now being investigated and that staff member has been placed on leave, according to D.C. Public Schools. The district "received a report of a classroom of students receiving a...
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Monday announced that his cabinet approved a travel ban to the U.S. due to rising concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant, according to reports. The Jerusalem Post reported that the measure needs approval by the Knesset Law and Constitution and Health...
Senator Elizabeth Warren said Sunday that she has tested positive for COVID-19. Warren tweeted that she tests regularly for COVID-19, and while she tested negative last week, she tested positive on Sunday. "Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms & am grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that...
