Environment

Insurance companies deploy to scenes of tornado wreckage

Journal Gazette and Times Courier
 4 days ago

As people figure out what's next...

jg-tc.com

pymnts

Midwest Tornadoes Could Cost $5B in Insurance Payouts

Insurance companies could make payouts of up to $5 billion from last week’s deadly tornadoes in the Midwest. As The Wall Street Journal reported Friday (Dec. 17), that number would make these storms — which struck six states and killed dozens of people — among the costliest tornadoes in history. The damage is so wide ranging that some insurance companies have begun using aerial imagery to determine where claims will originate.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Kentucky tornado - latest: Biden arrives to tour wreckage as survivors plead for more temporary housing

President Joe Biden arrived in Kentucky on Wednesday morning to survey wreckage left in the wake of the tornadoes that wrought havoc in six states last weekend. The death toll from the devastating tornado outbreak stands at 88 across Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee, including at least 13 children.Seventy-four people have been confirmed dead in Kentucky alone after a massive twister roared across the landscape for at least 200 miles. Bowling Green sustained some of the worst damage, with 15 fatalities confirmed so far. Eleven of those - including seven children - were reported on a single street.Kentucky...
ENVIRONMENT
State
Kentucky State
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Local Red Cross volunteer deployed to Kentucky to help with tornado relief efforts

MADISON, Wis. — An American Red Cross volunteer from Wisconsin was not certain what to expect when she arrived in Kentucky on Tuesday, but she anticipated the aftermath of the tornadoes to be the worst disaster she has ever responded to. Judy Giacomino flew out of Dane County Regional Airport to Mayfield, Ky. 0n Tuesday morning. “I’ve been to many...
KENTUCKY STATE
Insurance Journal

AM Best Sees Tornado Losses as Manageable for Insurers

Analysts at ratings firm AM Best said they expect the insured losses from the tornadoes that devastated central and southern U.S. last weekend will dampen underwriting results for insurers but that insurers will be able to absorb them, even though supply chain and inflation challenges may exacerbate losses. AM Best...
ENVIRONMENT
#Tornado#Scammers#Extreme Weather
FOX Carolina

SC Red Cross deploying help to tornado victims

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Help is on the way to the areas hardest hit by the weekend's tornadoes from right here in the Upstate. The Red Cross of South Carolina is deploying four volunteers. The organization has already set up at least eight shelters in Kentucky, which are housing almost 200 people, according to a press release.
GREENVILLE, SC
kelo.com

Searchers continue combing wreckage from tornado

MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — The agonizing wait for answers continues at a Kentucky candle factory where searchers are combing through wreckage after a tornado struck. Kentucky’s governor is warning the state’s death toll from an outbreak of tornadoes could top 100. Rescuers in the increasingly bleak search are picking through the splintered ruins of homes and businesses including the factory. Gov. Andy Beshear says it will be a miracle if anyone else is rescued. Kentucky was the worst-hit state by far in an unusual mid-December swarm of twisters across the Midwest and the South that leveled entire communities and left at least 14 people dead in four other states.
ENVIRONMENT
spokanepublicradio.org

Photos: Scenes from the deadly tornadoes in the South and Midwest

Multiple tornadoes struck late Friday night and Saturday morning, tearing through several states including Kentucky, Illinois and Arkansas. In Edwardsville, Ill., the tornado ripped through an Amazon Distribution Hub with confirmed fatalities on site. At least 70 people have died in Kentucky alone, the governor said, and the death toll may rise to more than 100.
ENVIRONMENT
WSYX ABC6

Ohio Task Force 1 deploying to Kentucky following tornado damage

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Task Force 1 says it is deploying resources to Kentucky after tornados cause severe damage to parts of the state. The task force said it is sending resources to Frankfort and Mayfield Kentucky. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency around 1...
KENTUCKY STATE
Toni Koraza

Experts Warn: Florida Should Brace for Off-Season Hurricanes

Some 21 named storms ripped through Florida during the Hurricane season this year, totaling over $70 billion in damages. Then, 30 named storms tore the Sunshine state in 2020. When put in perspective, these numbers are beyond concerning. Atlantic Hurricane seasons usually witness some 14 named storms. The recent years have seen these numbers double.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

No More Survivors Expected in Wreckage of Amazon Warehouse Hit by Tornado

Authorities in Edwardsville, Illinois, no longer expect to find any survivors in the wreckage of the Amazon warehouse hit by a tornado on Friday night. With six deaths confirmed following the brutal storm, the fire chief confirmed late Saturday that all response efforts will now be devoted to “search and recovery.” At least forty-five people walked away from the wrecked warehouse after its roof fell and walls caved in. However, there was no comprehensive account of how many people were at the facility, so authorities cannot yet be certain how many people may have been hurt, or possibly killed, by the disaster.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
lostcoastoutpost.com

Former HSU Student With TV Series About Rescuing Animals From Natural Disasters Travels to Kentucky to Save Stranded Pets From Tornado Wreckage

Former HSU student turned animal-rescuing TV personality Douglas Thron is actively working in Kentucky to save stranded pets from the debris left in the wake of the deadly tornadoes that devastated areas of the southern and central United States last week. At least 90 people were killed during the storms,...
ANIMALS
New York Post

Biden tours Kentucky wreckage: 'There's no red tornadoes or blue tornadoes'

President Biden surveyed the destruction left by a series of tornadoes in Kentucky Wednesday, five days after wild weather killed at least 74 state residents. “There’s no red tornadoes or blue tornadoes. There’s no red states or blue states when this stuff starts to happen,” Biden said during a briefing with local officials at the Fort Campbell Army base.
KENTUCKY STATE

