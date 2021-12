Looking back, the soap on my tongue was an important clue. I’d been having a panic attack in the shower and thought I might be able to get it together if I jumped out and washed my face with my Clarisonic. Only professional, together people spend over £100 on a luxury face brush. The soothing pulses would calm me, and I’d be forced to regulate my breathing because, like a mascara brush, there’s something about a Clarisonic that forces your mouth wide open.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO