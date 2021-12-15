ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Newcastle considering loan offer for Dele

By Dustin George-Miller
SB Nation
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cat’s already out of the bag that Dele is going to have a tough time cracking Antonio Conte’s starting lineup this season, possibly ever. Multiple media sources have already reported that Tottenham Hotspur are basically allowing Dele to leave in January, probably on loan. Sure as...

