Combat Sports

Joseph Parker and Derek Chisora take to the ring in an eagerly-anticipated rematch on Saturday night, with defeat disastrous for both fighters: Everything to know ahead of the fight

By Matt Davies For Mailonline
 4 days ago

Joseph Parker and Derek Chisora come together in an eagerly-anticipated rematch this weekend, after their first bout ended in controversy.

It was Parker who claimed a split decision victory when the pair first met in May, despite being knocked to the canvas just seven seconds into the first round, in a result that left Chisora enraged.

Chisora slammed the British Board of Control following the defeat, insisting he was robbed of a win. The defeat was the second on the bounce for 'Del Boy', who previously fell to a points loss to Oleksandr Usyk, A third would leave him some way down the pecking order in the heavyweight division.

The 37-year-old veteran has reunited with former trainer Dave Coldwell, who was in his corner as he defeated Artur Szpilka via a second-round stoppage back in 2019, and has promised a much-improved performance on Saturday night.

Parker is also feeling more confident heading into the rematch, having had just five weeks with new trainer Andy Lee prior to the first encounter.

With the intriguing spectacle swiftly approaching, Sportsmail takes you through everything you need to know.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GmrjW_0dNZ9mPK00
Joseph Parker (right) and Derek Chisora (left) go head-to-head in their rematch on Saturday 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qg6zh_0dNZ9mPK00
Parker was given the nod on points in the first bout, a decision that left Chisora incensed 

When is Joseph Parker vs Derek Chisora 2?

The clash between Parker and Chisora is scheduled to take place on Saturday, December 18 at the Manchester Arena.

The pair are expected to walk to the ring at around 10pm for those in the UK, though that will of course depend on results beforehand.

There is also an abundance of action on the undercard, with the likes of Lerrone Richards taking to the ring.

How to watch the fight

The fight, which will be a 12-round heavyweight contest, will be broadcast live on DAZN, for those in the UK.

Fans will have to pay £7.99 a month to sign up for the streaming service, with the ability to cancel at any time.

The fight will be available to stream on the DAZN app, which can be downloaded onto a mobile device, tablet or Smart TV.

Parker vs Chisora: The key stats

Fight card in full

Joseph Parker vs. Derek Chisora 2

Carlos Gongora vs. Lerrone Richards

Zelfa Barrett vs. Bruno Tarimo

Jordan Thompson vs. Clement Oppenot

David Nyika vs. Anthony Carpin

What's been said?

Parker has been typically respectful in the build-up to the bout, though insisting he will claim a more decisive victory this time.

The 29-year-old revealed there was some uncertainty going into the first fight, having only paired up with new trainer Lee a matter of weeks beforehand.

He states the game plan is now clear, however, and now vows to throw his power punches with more confidence on Saturday.

'I still have a lot to offer,' he said in an exclusive interview with Sportsmail. 'I've said many times before that I'm going to go out there, perform well, do this and that - and I've underperformed as of late.

'But I know exactly what I've got to do and what Andy's teaching. I'm going to be fit, ready and I'm going to put on a great fight. I'm just so excited because this is the first rematch of my career. The first fight was close, but after watching it back I know I won it. This time I want to make it a lot more decisive.

'I've just got to sit on my shots and have the confidence to back my power. Every heavyweight - every fighter - has power, you've just got to back it. I've got to sit down on my punches and make them count. Enough of this pit-a-pat, now I'm going to go bang!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NhYIH_0dNZ9mPK00
Parker has been training with Andy Lee (centre) on the recommendation of Tyson Fury (right)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BvD2p_0dNZ9mPK00
Chisora is once again working with trainer Dave Coldwell (right) ahead of the fight

As for Chisora, the veteran heavyweight is also targeting a knockout, promising an abundance of changes having reunited with Dave Coldwell.

‘You’re going to see so many changes, we’re going for a stoppage to be honest with you,’ he told reporters. 'I know most people wonder why I’ve been talking about the refs, it’s just one of those things.

‘We know exactly what Joseph’s going to try to do. He’s going to try and come in the later rounds and push his power and speed.’

He added: ‘You can tell by how someone is training how they’ll fight. He’s running a lot, so he’s willing to go to the deep end, which is good.’

Parker vs Chisora: The odds

Having emerged victorious in the first fight, though by the closest of margins, it comes as no surprise that Parker is he favourite to win on Saturday.

The New Zealander is the 4/11 favourite to get the win, with a draw at 16/1 and a Chisora victory at 21/10.

Parker to win by stoppage is at 2/1, with a points win at 13/10. Meanwhile, a stoppage win for Chisora is at 10/3, with a points victory at 13/2.

*Odds as per Betfair and correct at the time of publication.

Comments / 0

BBC

Reaction as Parker beats Chisora in thriller

We'll be back in 2022, and you suspect so will Derek Chisora. Parker and his team will be massively encouraged with that performance. Maybe it was the atmosphere five months ago, but he showed huge improvements and is right back in the mix at world title level. For Chisora, he is a true force of nature. A complete individual and wonderful entertainer. But, as Tony Bellew said on the TV broadcast, those kind of fights leave a big mark on a fighter beyond the ring. He will not want to retire but he turns 38 this month and just had a war in his 44th pro fight. It might be time to walk away.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Insider

Teofimo Lopez Sr. Gives His Thoughts On His Son Coming Up Short Against George Kambosos Jr.: “It Was A Complete Robbery”

Teofimo Lopez Sr. flashed a huge grin as the 12th round came to an end. Moments earlier, his son, Teofimo Lopez, had just finished a grueling back and forth war with George Kambosos Jr. at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater. While it appeared as though their contest was close, Lopez Sr. was convinced that his son dominated the action.
PUBLIC SAFETY
bjpenndotcom

Pro Boxers react after Jake Paul KO’s Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley collided inside the squared circle in a short-notice boxing rematch this evening in Tampa, Florida. Paul (5-0) had previously defeated Woodley (0-2) by split decision in a high-profile boxing match which took place back in August in Cleveland. ‘The Chosen One’ hurt the YouTube sensation in that fight and nearly earned a knockdown. However, Jake Paul would ultimately land the better volume of strikes throughout the course of the contest and thus walked away with the split decision victory.
TAMPA, FL
