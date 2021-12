The Week 15 matchup between the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts was chippy from the beginning. Jonathan Taylor led the Colts to a 27-17 victory and they were by far the more physical team throughout the entire contest. The Colts totaled 226 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown, while holding the Patriots to 81 rushing yards. The Colts blocked a punt in the first quarter that led to a quick 14-point lead — that felt like the dagger in the game.

NFL ・ 15 HOURS AGO