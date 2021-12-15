ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christmas

Time Out staff share their favourite festive traditions in London

By Isabelle Aron
Time Out Global
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat gets you feeling Christmassy? Scoffing packets of mince pies? A mad dash down Oxford Street on Christmas Eve? To get you in the festive mood, Time Out staff share their traditions from this time of year. Spoiler: they mostly involve eating and drinking. We’re not sorry. A...

www.timeout.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vogue

Ariana Grande Samples London’s Favourite Party Dress Label

David Koma has become something of an A-list favourite of late, with Ariana Grande the latest star to champion the London-based designer. Posing in her home, The Voice US judge looked every bit the superstar in her latest Instagram post. In true diva style, the “Positions” singer offset her dazzling, thigh-skimming, jewel-encrusted Koma dress with lofty heels by Italian brand Casadei.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Time Out Global

Revealed: Time Out London’s 2021 Best of the City award winners

The greatest events, parties, restaurants, bars and cultural institutions in London this year. If we’ve learned one thing from this year, it’s that London is resilient. When the big outdoor hospitality reopening in April cruelly coincided with torrential downpours, we dutifully sat sipping pints under dripping-wet pub garden umbrellas. And you know what? We were ecstatic about it. As everything unlocked, Londoners flocked to restaurants, bars, cafés, theatres, cinemas, galleries, clubs and museums, reminding ourselves why we love this city. Now we know that, no matter how shit everything gets, Londoners still know how to laugh, they still buzz with creativity and new ideas. So here’s to celebrating the greatest things that happened this year. Aligned with all the other Time Out teams around the world, we’re announcing our Best of The City award-winners for 2021. Expect the pop-up nightclub that became the saviour of electronic music in lockdown, a brand-new queer music festival, an old gallery that’s come back to life, an amazing family-run Thai restaurant, exhibitions, theatre shows and some brilliant sustainability initiatives. Want to feel great about the future of our city? Read on…
LIFESTYLE
Vogue

5 Writers On Starting New Festive Traditions This Christmas

Growing up in Glasgow, as the child of first-generation Pakistani immigrants, I did not celebrate Christmas. My parents were Muslim – not devout, but my dad hated it. He didn’t drink, and Christmas in Glasgow involved a lot of alcohol in the 1960s – and still does. He felt left out. So Christmas was banned: the day itself was like any other. As a child, I remember expecting something magical to happen on that day. But it never did. This ruined Christmas for me, and as an adult I spent about 15 Christmases on my own, not talking to a soul for days, ignoring my parents’ invitations to come home to Glasgow. What for? To ignore Christmas again?
CELEBRATIONS
Time Out Global

These are the most festive streets in London this Christmas

The streets of London are full of Christmas spirit. The West End held the largest Christmas lights switch-on in the world (what an accomplishment), and it definitely did not disappoint. But all over London, streets have decked their halls to the extreme, with classic white lights, rainbows, twinkling angels and more.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Guaraldi
cntraveller.com

A family Christmas in London: the best hotels for a festive stay

Jack and the Beanstalk, Puss in Boots and other thigh-slapping, crinoline-costumed pantomimes aren’t the only theatrical productions in London at Christmas (oh no they’re not): the city’s five-star hotels know how to put on a show too. And when it comes to theatrical dames, there’s nothing like a grande dame – anyone looking for an immersive drama should head to their nearest Palm Court for afternoon tea. From the end of November, Christmas trees and decorations have been revealed with an expectation on a par with the McQueen show at London Fashion Week.
LIFESTYLE
Time Out Global

Guinness is lighting up pubs in need with some boozy Christmas lights

Guinness: it’s good for you! It’s also good for local communities, apparently. This last point is underlined by the fact the drinks brand is illuminating 22 pubs across Britain with snazzy bespoke Christmas light displays. The reason (as if they needed one, really) is to properly celebrate pubs’ returning role as community hubs. Some of these places couldn’t afford the whole shebang. So Guinness has kindly stepped in and footed the bill.
RESTAURANTS
Time Out Global

The best new London theatre for 2022 – shows not to miss

Our pick of the best new plays, shows and musicals to book for in London’s theatres in 2022. The theatres have reopened, social distancing is over… okay, as we head on into 2022 the omicron wave is causing problems, but there is plenty of reason to think that it’ll burn itself out relatively quickly and next year’s theatre openings should go more or less to plan.
THEATER & DANCE
Time Out Global

Things to buy to support London’s cultural venues

Things are looking a bit dodgy right now. Covid cases are rising rapidly in London. Lots of us are sacking off socialising so that we don’t get sick over Christmas. The result? Footfall to London’s cultural institutions – who were planning on a semi-normal December – has massively decreased. Want to fight to keep your faves open, but a bit nervous about, you know, actually going out? You’ll definitely want to read on. We’re spending the next few days rounding up all the stuff you can buy to support London’s theatres, nightlife and music venues, galleries and cinemas. From brilliant merch to memberships, all this stuff makes excellent last-minute Christmas presents for friends (and treats for yourself).
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Fields#Christmas Traditions#A Charlie Brown Christmas#Time Out
Time Out Global

This is why you need to help London’s venues at the moment

This time tomorrow I was supposed to be sat around a pub table with seven old friends. You know the drill. Last drink before Christmas. The pavements outside are bustling with folk heading to a party or a meal. Inside, the fairy lights are twinkling and the whole scene is bathed in a kind of festive warmth that this city somehow does better than anywhere else. People who normally wear the standard ashen-faced look of London disgruntlement are suddenly rosy-cheeked and grinning. The Christmas reunion pint might genuinely be the best pint of all.
Time Out Global

The London events we’re looking forward to in 2022

From the return of Carnival to the Women’s Euros and the fiftieth anniversary of Pride, here are all the major events we can’t wait for in 2022. After more than half a year in limbo, the latter months of 2021 have seen the very welcome return of the concept of ‘making plans’. Sure, the pesky Omicron variant might have something to say about this, but it seems like the days of holding off on buying tickets or wondering when – not if – your favourite band would cancel their upcoming tour are gone, at least for the time being.
WORLD
Time Out Global

11 extremely relatable tweets about Omicron in London

Look, no one wanted London to become the official Plague Capital of Plague Island, a teeming chaos-city packed with positive latty flows and Omicron anxiety. But we’re here, so we might as well make the best of it. And fortunately, Twitter’s population of semi-professional wags is doing just that, with some hilariously relatable tweets about what it’s like living through a mass infection event. Here are some of the best ones we’ve seen:
CORONAVIRUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Christmas
Time Out Global

How have Plan B and Omicron impacted London’s music venues?

Cancelled plans, rescheduled shows, tuning into a government announcement like it’s the next episode of ‘Drag Race’… it feels like we’ve been here too many times before. With every other Londoner seemingly testing positive and new rules put in place by Number 10, how have Plan B and Omicron impacted London’s live music sector?
MUSIC
The Drum

Singapore Post blends traditional postcards and Instagram to spread festive love

To reignite the nostalgia of the now-forgotten postcard and layer it with the new age media, Singapore Post has launched its latest initiative ‘SingPost #InstaPostcards’. Even though postcards have been now relegated to the backburner, with changing consumer habits but the feeling of receiving a carefully curated postcard from a dear friend is unlike any other.
WORLD
manofmany.com

Man of Many’s Staff Favourites – 18 December 2021

Less than one week to go until we’re all floating in the pool suffering from a mixture of alcohol poisoning and a Chrissy pudding overdose. This year hasn’t exactly gone to plan, but we’ve unearthed some seriously cool shit over the last 12 months, and this week was no exception. Take a break, relax and enjoy our Man of Many Staff Favourites for this week.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

15 best gins for Christmas 2021: Add these wonderful tipples to your home bar cart

We needn’t tell you that the world is awash in gin. Ever since the great gin renaissance of the 2010s, new brands have launched on what feels like a daily basis. Even Buckingham Palace now sells its own bottling, made from botanicals grown on the grounds.So, what makes the best gin? Like with a favourite perfume, or preferred pizza topping, it’s a deeply personal choice. Some swear it’s not gin unless it’s London Dry – bursting with resinous juniper, and earthy dried notes of coriander, angelica and liquorice. Others embrace modern gins, with exotic fruits, foraged herbs and pinky hues. While...
DRINKS
Time Out Global

Time Out Market Boston chefs share their favorite holiday foods

The holidays have hit Time Out Market Boston—and while our talented culinary professionals are serving up cheer to everyone frequenting our Fenway space, they also have their own ways to celebrate at home. We sat down with a few of the wonderful folks who head the kitchens at 401 Park Drive, and they shared some of their Christmas food traditions, revealing which nostalgic dishes are always a centerpiece in their families’ festive feasts. Gelato & Chill’s Vincent Turco, Cusser’s Jason Ulak and Union Square Donuts’ Sarah Belisle all opened up about which seasonal specialties hold the most meaning for them during the holidays and how those foods bring their loved ones together this time of year.
BOSTON, MA
Hello Magazine

Call the Midwife reveals new festive clip showing return of fan-favourite

Call the Midwife has released a brand new clip showing a sneak peek at the upcoming Christmas special, revealing the return of a fan-favourite character. In the video, Miriam Margolyes' character, Sister Mildred, can be seen arriving at Nonnatus House on a milk float before being welcomed by Jenny Agutter's Sister Julienne.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

The gift the Queen gives her staff every Christmas revealed

It's previously been hailed one of the best seasonal treats, and each year, the Queen presents her staff with this special yuletide gift - Tesco's Finest Matured Christmas Pudding. Although the royal family are known for giving each other "funny" presents, the monarch makes sure a pudding is ordered for...
U.K.
Vogue

The Witcher Star Anya Chalotra Shares A Few Of Her Favourite Things With Vogue

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Anya Chalotra’s parents hoped their daughter would follow a similar scholarly path to her namesake, journalist Anya Sitaram. But the path that the...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy