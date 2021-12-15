ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Hawkeye’ Episode 5: Yelena’s on a Mission.. and Another Marvel Fave Appears (RECAP)

By Emily Hannemann, TV Insider
Frankfort Times
 3 days ago

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Disney+ series Hawkeye Season 1 Episode 5, “Ronin.”]. The Netflix Marvel shows...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Hawkeye Episode 5 Will Likely "Blow Up" Marvel Fans on Social Media

We're now in the first full week of December, and Hawkeye is already half over. Thanks to a two-episode premiere, the Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld-led series is chugging right along, with the show's fourth episode due out this coming Wednesday, December 8th. While some have speculated a major revelation will take place in this week's episode—especially after the major "Uncle" tease last week—a new insider report suggests it's actually Hawkeye Episode 5 that'll be a big deal.
TV SERIES
homenewshere.com

‘Hawkeye’ Episode 4: An MCU Fan Favorite Arrives to Cause Trouble (RECAP)

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for the Disney+ series Hawkeye, Season 1 episode 4, “Partners, Am I Right?”]. It’s no surprise that Natasha Romanoff’s (Scarlett Johansson) sister would appear in Hawkeye, given the post-credits scene of Black Widow, which featured her learning the (extremely false) info that Clint (Jeremy Renner) was responsible for Nat’s death. She shows up to complicate everything for the duo of archers, just as they start to really bond — and as they learn more about Sloan LTD and what Jack’s really up to. Here’s how it happens.
TV SERIES
The Ringer

‘Hawkeye’ Episode 4 Recap: Black Widow Looming

Hawkeye is picking up steam as its Christmas finale draws closer. A classic Marvel villain continues to be teased in small doses, while Black Widow’s Yelena Belova has made her grand entrance and Clint Barton and Kate Bishop have begun to act like a real team—at least until Kate nearly dies, a clear wake-up call to the danger Clint’s been putting her in.
TV SERIES
IGN

Marvel's Hawkeye - Review

This review contains spoilers for episode 4 of Marvel's Hawkeye, 'Partners, Am I Right?’, now available to view on Disney+. To remind yourself of where we left off, check out our review of Hawkeye episode 3. Across his MCU career, Hawkeye has never had the chance to be truly...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clark Gregg
epicstream.com

Hawkeye Episode 4 Recap: Partners Vs Assassin

The pisode of Hawkeye lagavest e fans epxactly what they havebisode of Hawkeye gave ee fans exactly what they have been waiting for!. The fourth episode of Hawkeye is finally here and that means we are more than halfway through the new Marvel Cinematic Universe series. Luckily, Episode 4 turned out to be well worth the wait. In Partners, Am I Right?, Clint Barton and Kate Bishop continued to work together but the arrival of an assassin could change things for everyone! SPOILERS AHEAD, PROCEED WITH CAUTION!
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Hawkeye Episode 4 Sees Jaw-Dropping Return of Yelena Belova

Yelena is certainly out to seek revenge. Fans finally got what they've been clamoring for since the beginning of Marvel Studios' Hawkeye and Episode 4 surely didn't disappoint. The action-packed episode was home to several awesome moments but there's no doubt that nothing can top Yelena Belova's much-awaited cameo appearance. Sure, it's no longer a secret to a lot of people that Florence Pugh was set to make her presence felt in the series but her return as the fierce Black Widow Assassin who is out for revenge is still pretty jaw-dropping.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Hawkeye boss begged Marvel to include episode 4's MCU cameo

Hawkeye episode 4 spoilers follow. Hawkeye producer Jonathan Igla has revealed he "begged" Marvel Studios for the cameo in the latest episode. Fans are looking for every Easter egg in the Disney+ series, especially since there have been hints it could bring back Daredevil star Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk aka the Kingpin of Crime.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Universe#Agents Of S H I E L D
ComicBook

Hawkeye: Spoiler Makes Surprise Appearance In Episode 4

Hawkeye episode 4 features a surprise appearance from a Marvel character that fans have been asking for. That's right, Black Widow's Yelena Belova has finally stepped into the picture, and thrown a couple of punches. From the post-credits scene in the MCU movie, fans knew that the former Widow would be making an appearance in this series. She was tasked with hunting down Clint Barton by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. The shadowy figure also told Yelena that Hawkeye was responsible for Natasha Romanoff's death. So, things are about to get a bit hairier before a true resolution on this show. The Black Widow operative held her own against Echo and the Avenger. But, she chose to flee when Kate Bishop confronted her with a cocked arrow. It remains to be seen if Barton will actually explain what happened on Vormir or if Yelena will help the Hawkeyes with their looming Tracksuit Mafia problem.
TV SERIES
GeekTyrant

HAWKEYE Directors Tease the Future of Kate Bishop and Yelena Belova's Story

The Marvel limited series Hawkeye is two-thirds of the way through, with the fourth episode having dropped this week. Fans finally got to see the arrival of Black Widow’s Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), who had promised to go after Hawkeye after finding out at the end of Black Widow that he was the person “responsible” for her sister’s death. Yelena showed up and had a showdown with Clint Barton and exchanged a look with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) across a rooftop.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Hawkeye season 1 episode 5 preview: Yelena, and the last before finale

It goes without saying that Hawkeye season 1 episode 5 next week is going to be significant. It’s the penultimate one of the season! This show has moved by at a pretty rapid pace, though we should attribute that in part to the first two episodes debuting on Disney+ at the same exact time.
TV SERIES
Tell-Tale TV

Hawkeye Review: Ronin (Season 1 Episode 5)

The penultimate episode of Hawkeye is not here to play!. Hawkeye Season 1 Episode 5, “Ronin,” is the girl’s night we won’t soon forget with the return of two iconic Marvel players and lots of juicy emotional trauma to unpack. Clint’s spin-off demonstrates a capability to...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
CNET

Hawkeye episode 5 recap: Marvel show's big bad steps out of the shadows

After the return of a superspy last week, episode 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe series Hawkeye dropped onto Disney Plus on Wednesday. Exceptional archer Clint Barton is trying to save Kate Bishop from the consequences of his slaughtering New York City's criminal underworld as the masked vigilante Ronin in Avengers: Endgame, before returning to his identity as Hawkeye.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy