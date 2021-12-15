Sifu Preview – Fight. Die. Repeat

It’s not easy dishing out hard lessons. Not least if you’re going to do it at the beginning of any game — where players are still getting to grips with controls and general premise alike. Whereby seemingly-unwelcoming introductions can have them sign out long before they, or in fact the game itself, has hit either respective stride. If this is the direction any developer wants to take with their game — to be as unrelenting or just pure honest with how proceedings are likely to go — pray they have something tempting to return back to. To convince you that those [un]avoidable deaths or [un]missable tells from incoming enemies can be rectified via further investment. The first time playing through Sifu is bound to have those worries emerge. The surprise of getting downed by what one would usually denote the “lower grunts” of the game. To revive, albeit your player-character now slightly older…only to fall a few short moments later to another measly grunt and another (you assume, as soon as the sigh/groan has passed) easily-avoidable strike. Failure shouldn’t be arriving this early on and at such a high frequency. Yet the stats don’t lie — that dreaded question inevitably popping up: is it me or is it the game?

