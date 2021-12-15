ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Sifu Preview – Fight. Die. Repeat

By Diego Escala
monstervine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a hot minute since Slocap graced us with their debut game Absolver, and they’re back with their latest: Sifu. I was lucky enough to get to run through a preview build of the game, and while it was expectedly full of some kinks that need ironing, what’s here is...

monstervine.com

hardcoregamer.com

Tough, Punishing but Immensely Addictive Combat in Sifu

It’s not easy dishing out hard lessons. Not least if you’re going to do it at the beginning of any game — where players are still getting to grips with controls and general premise alike. Whereby seemingly-unwelcoming introductions can have them sign out long before they, or in fact the game itself, has hit either respective stride. If this is the direction any developer wants to take with their game — to be as unrelenting or just pure honest with how proceedings are likely to go — pray they have something tempting to return back to. To convince you that those [un]avoidable deaths or [un]missable tells from incoming enemies can be rectified via further investment. The first time playing through Sifu is bound to have those worries emerge. The surprise of getting downed by what one would usually denote the “lower grunts” of the game. To revive, albeit your player-character now slightly older…only to fall a few short moments later to another measly grunt and another (you assume, as soon as the sigh/groan has passed) easily-avoidable strike. Failure shouldn’t be arriving this early on and at such a high frequency. Yet the stats don’t lie — that dreaded question inevitably popping up: is it me or is it the game?
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Sifu is a Nonstop Adrenaline Rush

I can count on one hand the number of games I think have good third-person, hand-to-hand combat. The Batman: Arkham series arguably set the standard for what a solid brawler-type game should feel and play like, with weighty, brutal animations and attack moves. Marvel's Spider-Man came along years later with fast-paced, accessible combo-oriented gameplay that made you feel like a veteran brawler. Here comes a new contender, which might just surpass both of these games. The preview for Sifu, an upcoming martial arts title by Sloclap, blew me away with its complex combat systems and absolutely merciless animations. It's not a game that'll hold your hands by any means, but if you become a master of the martial arts, you're in for a good time.
VIDEO GAMES
cinelinx.com

Sifu Lets You Live in a Kung Fu Movie | Hands-On Preview

I recently had a chance to check out an early build of Sloclap’s upcoming Kung Fu game, Sifu. Between the skillful combat and interesting story mechanics, gamers are in for a treat. I’ve been looking forward to playing Sifu since it was first announced. On top of the stylish...
VIDEO GAMES
d1softballnews.com

Sifu, tried – Nerd4.life

While many products contain action elements, dedicating yourself entirely to the genre is a complex science to say the least. The systems behind a videogame all action and hand-to-hand combat are after all incredibly elaborate house of cards, supported exclusively by that dark glue called “mathematics”. A wrong number in the equation and everything collapses with disarming ease. It is also for this reason that many developers choose to dramatically simplify this operation: if you make the underlying systems more basic, they immediately become more manageable, at the same time, however, the options available to the player also decrease and there is the risk of creating something new. so trivial that it gets tired after a while.
VIDEO GAMES
Donnie Yen
Escapist Magazine

Sifu Makes You Feel Like a Hollywood Fight Choreographer – Preview

Sifu is a game that makes a remarkable first impression. Developer Sloclap’s follow-up to its 2017 multiplayer action RPG Absolver, Sifu immediately made a name for itself last February at a Sony State of Play. The reveal footage pointed to a cinematic martial arts brawler that felt like it took the filmographies of Bruce Lee and Jackie Chan, added the “against all odds” brutality of Oldboy’s iconic hallway fight, and sprinkled in a bit of mysticism with a main character that seemed to age every time they got knocked out. While this all looked fantastic on paper, the big question was how it would all gel together once we could play it.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Sifu is a Stylish Martial Arts Roguelite Mashup That Feels Great

Just in case you were wondering, “sifu” is a Cantonese word for master or skillful person. Of course, if you’re a fan of martial arts movies or games, you probably know this already. If you can wrap your head and muscle memory around Sloclap’s upcoming brawler, the title will be yours. But it will take some time to get there.
VIDEO GAMES
thekoalition.com

Sifu Might Be The Best Beat ‘Em Up Game of 2022

Sifu was revealed for the very first time during Sony’s State of Play February 2021 stream earlier this year. As both a diehard martial arts fan and a former Taekwondo student, I was naturally intrigued by the upcoming game and have been following every trailer and news tidbit closely ever since.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Sifu Hands-On Impressions – 15 Things You Should Know

Following the more open-ended Absolver, developer Sloclap is making a comeback with Sifu. It once again emphasizes hand-to-hand combat but with a clear narrative and structure. It releases on February 8th, 2022 for PS4, PS5 and PC via the Epic Games Store but I recently had a chance to go hands-on with the game’s second chapter to see just how masterfully it’s shaping up. So without further ado, here are 15 things you should know about Sifu.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Forspoken, Sifu, And Game Of The Year 2021 | GI Show

What's a Thursday without another exciting episode of The Game Informer Show? We're back to our regular scheduled release and today we're diving into our impressions of Forspoken, Sifu, and our Game of the Year pick for 2021. That's not all though. Jill, John, Stadnik, and Van Aken are here to go over their personal top ten lists and discuss what games made a huge impact on them in a stacked year. Later in the show, Marcus, Dan, and Kim join the madness to recap who won The Game Awards predictions from a few weeks ago and wrap the proceedings with another fun section of Listener Questions!
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Sifu Physical Edition Coming in Spring 2022

Microids has announced a Sifu physical edition for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 sometime in spring 2022. The Sifu physical edition is coming to retailers sometime in spring 2022, likely after the game’s February 8th, 2022 release date across Windows PC (via the Epic Games Store), PS4, and PS5.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

New Gameplay Footage From Sifu Will Appeal to Martial Arts Fans

New footage showing gameplay footage from the action game Sifu has hit the web. This time the devs focused on presenting the combat mechanics. Sifu will launch in two months from now, but the developers at Sloclap are doing their best to make sure we don't forget about their upcoming title inspired by martial arts cinema. Yesterday new fragments of gameplay hit the web. This time they focused on showing hand-to-hand combat, which will undoubtedly be the main course in this game. Earlier this aspect of Sifu was presented on the trailers, now we got to see a little more - as much as several minutes of footage.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Exciting 2022 brawler Sifu is as tough as I'd hoped

When I started my demo of singleplayer kung fu brawler Sifu, the protagonist was 20, not even old enough to buy alcohol in the US. By the time I'd punched out a nightclub bouncer and beat up the goons on the dance floor, he was in his 50s. Silver lining: Zero chance of being ID'd at the bar.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Sifu Will Get Physical PS5, PS4 Release In Spring 2022

2021 is almost over and now is the time to peer into 2022, and already the beginning of the year is looking pretty strong. One title that will be there, even earlier than expected, is the martial arts combat game Sifu. The game sees you playing a character out for vengeance in brutal combat, where you can die and come back as an older and wiser version of yourself. The game promises that it will require multiple runs to unearth all of its secrets, and will release in February digitally. It seems there will also be a physical release, but you’ll need some extra patience.
VIDEO GAMES
monstervine.com

Battlefield 2042 Review – Fun but Flawed

It’s hard to believe it’s been fifteen years since we were blessed with Battlefield 2142, and with the eagerly anticipated release of Battlefield 2042 we’re shown proof that monkey’s paws really do exist. Battlefield 2042. Developer: DICE. Price: $60. Platform: PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Sifu’s kung fu fighting has already swept me off my feet

If you’ve been unfortunate enough to be in a Discord call with me whenever Sifu has been shown off, you would know I’m pretty excited for the game. The kung fu beat-’em-up from Sloclap looks like it’s going to fill a very specific desire for me. Its seemingly precise yet furious combat reminded me of my days as a black belt back when I practiced Shotokan Karate. The two are different forms of martial arts, but the visual methodology is still there. Sifu has had me hooked from the get-go; all it had left to do was actually be enjoyable to play.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Kung-fu beat 'em up Sifu only gets better with age

I’ve been hands-on with Sifu, a beat ‘em up action-adventure game by Absolver developers Sloclap. My hands weren’t exactly “on”, but more “around”, actually. That’s one thing I learned from my time with this kung-fu caper. To keep my fists flowing, I needed to be patient, and not mash the buttons. Seriously, slap those buttons with zero thought and you’re dead.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Sifu Hands-On: Where Age Affects Gameplay in a Unique Way

My first hands-on with an early demo build of Sifu ahead of its February 8, 2022 release confirmed one thing that had been on my mind ever since the very first reveal trailer: that yes, Sifu’s combat is as fun to play as it is to just look and marvel at. It’s just as precise, fluid, impactful, and dynamic as the trailers have portrayed. Its combat is structured similarly to the Batman Arkham games, Sleeping Dogs, and several other games of that ilk, but it became apparent within just seconds after throwing my first couple of punches, kicks, and perfectly timed blocks and counter attacks that there’s a certain authenticity to Sifu’s Kung Fu that feels unprecedented in this space.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Sifu is Stylish and Has a Solid Foundation

Sifu is an upcoming martial arts-inspired brawler from the developer of Absolver, incorporating roguelite elements into its mechanics. Aging each time you fail, will you be able to master the art of combat before time catches up with you?. Many games take inspiration from martial arts combat but Sifu aims...
VIDEO GAMES
