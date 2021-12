As identified in a report by the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute, there is a high level of depressive symptoms among Utah’s students. Is there a way to address these symptoms? Can resources be expanded amidst a current mental health care provider shortage? For Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah, its parent company Cambia Health Solutions and associate professor in the College of Education Aaron Fischer, the answers are yes. With a $100,000 gift from Cambia and matching funds from Huntsman Mental Health Institute (HHMI), Fischer and his U-TTEC Lab along with partners at Utah State University (USU) are supplementing existing resources in Utah schools to ensure youth have access to the mental health supports they need.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 10 DAYS AGO