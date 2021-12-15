ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk wins FT's Person of the Year, fights with Senator Warren on Twitter

By Clark Schultz
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is more hardware for Elon Musk after Financial Times names the Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO as its Person of the Year for his work in transforming the car industry. Musk is given credit in the FT's writeup...

