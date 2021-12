Looking to get in shape for the new year? Local entrepreneur and trainer Jessica Dunnigan is offering one lucky lady a big jump start on their 2022 fitness goals. “I know with COVID over 2020 and 2021, we are still facing a lot of obstacles as a society now with health and wellness,” said Dunnigan. “I wanted to give back. It’s not just about me but also about them and the other people who are participating in this package. It’s going to be pretty much a 360-degree transformation, physically and mentally.”

WORKOUTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO