Fundraiser goes virtual

Recessions are typically unkind to fundraisers. Though many may be in need of help, individual donations and foundation endowments shrink. The Great Recession was a particularly painful example. The pandemic recession, though, was (factually) short-lived, and giving surged. It’s rare to have such both need and wealth so high. They are. Overall giving has been up, but the patterns have changed. Your old standbys may be rethinking their support for you now. I don’t need to remind you that nearly a third of all annual giving takes place in the single month of December.

CHARITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO