Fundraiser goes virtual

By Jody McVeigh
Grosse Pointe News
 4 days ago

The Ugly Holiday Sweater 5K and Kids Run, which raises funds for the Ted Swarthout Memorial Skatepark Project in Harbor Springs, takes place in Harbor Springs beginning at 4:45 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 18, for those in the area. However, organizers have added a virtual component so now anyone,...

mymotherlode.com

Fundraiser Radiothon For Interfaith Today

Sonora, CA – As part of a festive holiday season Clarke Broadcasting is kicking off its Mother Lode Cash and Coat Drive for Interfaith Social Services today, Friday, December 10th. Tune into Star 92.7 and 93.5 KKBN this morning to help a great cause. The on-air cash drive radiothon...
SONORA, CA
CBS Philly

‘This Is The Season For Giving.’ Drexel University Alumni Provide Turkey Dinners For Families In Need

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s a week out from Christmas, and thousands in the Philadelphia area are now stocked up with holiday meals tonight. That’s thanks to a crew of volunteers at Drexel University’s Alumni Turkey Project. Loading 40-pound boxes into cars, vans, and trucks for hours on end — all to give people a happy holiday. “This is the season for giving,” Bernard Green, the vice chair for the Alumni Board of Governors, told CBS3. “The opportunity to be out here with everyone to do this, it’s just a great time.” Celebrating its 48th year, the event handed out more than 2,200 turkey...
CHARITIES
Record-Journal

NHPD surpasses fundraising goal

North Haven police officers participated in No-Shave November, and as of Dec. 1, had raised $6,280 for the Connecticut Cancer Foundation’s Patient Assistance Program. ”Thank you to all the officers who participated in No Shave CT 2021 and all those who donated and supported us,” the NHFD wrote in a Facebook post. “Our goal of raising $5,000 has been met … You can still donate to this great cause!”
NORTH HAVEN, CT
The Guardian

Director of Fundraising and Marketing

Barnardo's realises the potential in every child. As the UK's largest children's charity, Barnardo's ran over 791 UK services that transformed the lives of 382,872 children and young people last year. They believe they can bring out the best in every child regardless of the issues they face. Barnardo's are...
CHARITIES
#Christmas#Fundraising#Charity#Evergreen Skateparks
thenewsleaders.com

Tanner’s Team Foundation holds virtual Christmas concert fundraiser

Tanner’s Team Foundation, a local charity, is presenting a free virtual Christmas concert at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15 for anyone with access to an internet connection and an inclination to watch. The pre-recorded performances will include local and national acts. The purpose of the event, entitled Fa La...
SARTELL, MN
wiproud.com

Cookie Walk fundraiser returns!

Wisc. (WLAX/WEUX) – Bring your appetite this weekend because for the first time in two years the cookie walk fundraiser will return. The fundraiser held for Memorial High School’s orchestra will feature cookies by the pound, live performances, a carnival, and even a visit from Santa and his North Pole crew.
CHARITIES
generocity.org

Nonprofit fundraisers: this is your moment

Recessions are typically unkind to fundraisers. Though many may be in need of help, individual donations and foundation endowments shrink. The Great Recession was a particularly painful example. The pandemic recession, though, was (factually) short-lived, and giving surged. It’s rare to have such both need and wealth so high. They are. Overall giving has been up, but the patterns have changed. Your old standbys may be rethinking their support for you now. I don’t need to remind you that nearly a third of all annual giving takes place in the single month of December.
CHARITIES
madisoncountyjournal.com

Light-a-Light fundraiser underway

Providing holiday cheer to Mississippi’s healthcare heroes and youngest patients, the BankPlus presents Light-a-Light event kicked off December 7 at the children’s hospital’s annual Tree-Lighting Ceremony. For those pediatric patients spending Christmastime at Children’s of Mississippi, their hospital stay will now be a little brighter, thanks in...
CHARITIES
KSNB Local4

Tree of Hope fundraiser for CNCAA

Brittany, the salad girl has a chili recipe that will warm you up as the temps drop. Brittany, The Salad Girl shows us how to make a quick and easy chili recipe. Veterans honored with quilts during ‘Quilts of Valor’ ceremony. Updated: 12 hours ago. Veterans honored with...
CHARITIES
thetahoeweekly.com

TAMBA trail fundraiser launched

Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association has launched a month-long fundraiser called the [Re]Build the Future: December Donor Drive to motivate support of efforts to rebuild and restore trails impacted by the recent Caldor Fire. Funds raised before the end of the year will allow the nonprofit to address these challenges as they continue developing 50 miles of multi-use trail basin-wide, according to a press release.
CHARITIES
The Guardian

Community & Events Fundraiser

Youth First has an exciting opportunity for a Community and Events Fundraising Officer based in the borough of Lewisham. We are looking for a talented and ambitious individual to generate income for Youth First through the development and implementation of a Community and Events Fundraising strategy. This will involve reviewing, managing, and delivering the current events and community fundraising programme, safeguarding existing income streams and building sustainable growth through events and community fundraising.
CHARITIES
Bonner County Daily Bee

SMS students fundraise for BTAA

SANDPOINT — Sandpoint Middle School’s Design for Change class is seeking the community’s help to raise 500 pounds of supplies for the Better Together Animal Alliance, formally known as Panhandle Animal Shelter. The fundraiser is 100 percent student-led with a pretty big goal, said Valerie Johansen, office coordinator at SMS.
SANDPOINT, ID
mygateway.news

Open House fundraiser for two good causes goes until Christmas

BALDWIN, WI – Friends Linda Booth and Cindy Hagen who had been coworkers together who previously had been affected by life altering events and are members of two caring organizations that they want to raise some funds for. These two inspiring women stared to put their creative ideas together...
BALDWIN, WI
Sidney Daily News

Shopping for a cause fundraiser planned

ANNA — A local business is helping Morgan’s Place Cemetery with a fundraiser on Dec. 15. Our Creative MarketPlace has offered to donate 10% of all sales that day to Morgan’s Place Cemetery. The Creative MarketPlace is a new business in Anna, Ohio, featuring 20 local vendors. Shoppers can support a new and growing local business while also benefitting Morgan’s Place.
ANNA, OH
thevillagerny.com

“Irish Christmas” Event Goes Virtual

“Bob McCarthy’s” Irish Christmas –2021 – Goes Virtual Only. A tradition around the holiday season is “Bob McCarthy’s” Irish Christmas”, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Ellicottville. In our 16th year we had hoped to go back to a live event with the help of EBC. However, in light of the recent surge of the pandemic we must move to a “virtual only auction” like last year, so we are cancelling the live event at EBC!
ELLICOTTVILLE, NY
intralinks.com

A New Direction for Fundraising in LATAM

The pandemic sent a shock wave through traditional fundraising efforts. In the blink of an eye, an established process and strategy all changed. But, are these changes lasting? In this session we focus on the LATAM fundraising scene and hear from some of the largest and most successful fundraisers in the region.
CHARITIES
theneworleans100.com

Fundraising tracking made easy

BundleTrack US is an online program to track contributions from request to delivery, designed for lobbyists, candidates and fundraisers to track political commitments. BundleTrack works equally as well for associations, non-profits and other organizations in need of a simple but powerful way to manage contributions. It coordinates your list of...
SOCIETY
CBS Pittsburgh

Centerpoint Community Church Prepares Meals For Students Over Winter Break

By: KDKA-TV News Staff BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) — The approaching holidays mean many kids will be home from school over the next few weeks. For those who are food insecure, it takes them away from the critical meals they get from schools. So on Saturday, volunteers at Centerpoint Community Church in Monaca packaged more than 10,000 meals to make sure hundreds of students don’t go hungry over the break. “This matches when the kids usually get free lunches during the school year, [but] they don’t normally get the lunches during the Christmas break. So we are providing the meals during that time,” Stephen Vesolich, an assistant pastor with Centerpoint Community Church said. Feeding America reports that nearly 400,000 children in Pennsylvania are food insecure and could struggle to find meals during school breaks.
MONACA, PA
Times-Republican

MCC student art exhibit goes virtual

The Marshalltown Community College (MCC) art department has been organizing student art galleries for well over three decades. Generally, the art is placed in an on-campus exhibit, allowing the students to display their hard work proudly, but this year, the exhibit is under construction. The circumstances required the students and...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA

