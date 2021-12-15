ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Liggett senior selected as QuestBridge Scholar

By GPN Staff
Grosse Pointe News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversity Liggett School senior Noah Sanders is among a prestigious group of 1,674 students from a pool of nearly 16,000 to be selected as a QuestBridge National College Match Scholar for 2021. As part of being a QuestBridge Scholar, Sanders is admitted to the University of Chicago on a full four-year...

www.grossepointenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
UW Madison

Senior Lydia Nyachieo named Marshall Scholar, one of country’s top undergraduate honors

Lydia Nyachieo’s interest in global affairs expanded in bits and pieces growing up. At UW–Madison, it became her academic passion. “I’m especially interested in — and puzzled by — the incomprehensible imbalances of wealth and power,” says Nyachieo, a senior majoring in international studies and philosophy, with certificates in African studies and French. “How is it that communities in one part of the world sometimes thrive at the direct expense of people in another?”
gradickcommunications.com

FOUR CHS SENIORS NOMINATED FOR U.S. PRESIDENTIAL SCHOLARS AWARD

CARROLLTON, GA – Carrollton High School seniors Olivia Berry, Kaydee Martin, Jay Patel and Charlie Robinson are among other academically aggressive students from Georgia who are competing to participate in the highly regarded United States Presidential Scholars program. Inclusion in the program is one of the highest honors bestowed...
EDUCATION
Bryan College Station Eagle

Allen Academy student selected for National Society of High School Scholars

Luke Meadows of Bryan has been selected to be a member of the National Society of High School Scholars. Meadows is a student at Allen Academy. The organization recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated leadership, scholarship and community commitment. The group was formed in 2002 to recognize academic excellence at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pomona College#Yale University#Stanford University#University Liggett School#The University Of Chicago#Upper School#Uls#Math Corps#Generator Z#Wheels#Uchicago#Hamilton College#Tufts#Princeton#American#College Matches
gasd.org

AHS senior selected for NYSSMA All-State Winter Conference

Congratulations to Amsterdam High School senior band student, Brian McNamara, who attended the 85th annual NYSSMA All-State Winter Conference in Rochester, Dec. 2-5. McNamara represented AHS playing trumpet in the All-State Symphonic Band. He was selected for this prestigious honor based on his NYSSMA All-State solo festival rating of 100 in the spring of 2020.
ROCHESTER, NY
carbondalereporter.com

Illinois senior named Schwarzman Scholar

University of Illinois System issued the following announcement on Dec.6. University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign senior Boming Yang, of Beijing, was named a Schwarzman Scholar, one of 151 recipients selected from an international pool of 3,000 applicants. The program annually fully funds a class consisting of 40% U.S. students, 20% from China and Taiwan, and 40% from the rest of the world.
ILLINOIS STATE
Daily Herald

Nearly half of Woodlands Academy seniors are State Scholars

Forty-two percent of Woodlands Academy of the Sacred Heart's graduating class of 2022 are among high school seniors being honored as Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC) State Scholars. This designation recognizes exceptional academic achievement that indicates an especially high potential for success in college. Woodlands Academy's Illinois State Scholars this...
CHICAGO, IL
moreheadstate.edu

MSU education instructor Dr. Sabrina Little selected as Emerging Education Policy Scholar

Morehead State instructor of education, Dr. Sabrina Little, was selected for the 2021-22 Emerging Education Policy (EEP) Scholars class. She teaches in the Department of Foundational and Graduate Studies in Education. “The Volgenau College of Education congratulates Dr. Sabrina Little for recognition as an Emerging Education Policy Scholar. She is...
MOREHEAD, KY
duke.edu

Two Duke Seniors Join 2022 Marshall Scholars for Graduate Study in the United Kingdom

Two Duke University seniors are among the 41 recipients of the prestigious Marshall Scholarship, the program announced Monday. Yasa Baig of Foxborough, Massachusetts, and James Marek of Yardley, Pennsylvania, have been chosen from applicants throughout the country. Approximately 40 Marshall Scholarships are awarded each year to high-achieving American students to...
EDUCATION
upenn.edu

Two Penn seniors named 2022 Marshall Scholars

University of Pennsylvania seniors Kennedy Crowder and Chinaza Ruth Okonkwo have been named 2022 Marshall Scholars. Established by the British government, the Marshall Scholarship funds up to three years of study for a graduate degree in any field at an institution in the United Kingdom. Crowder and Okonkwo are among...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
yale.edu

Yale admits 800 early action applicants, matches 81 QuestBridge finalists

Yale College has offered admission to 800 applicants for the class of 2026 through its early action program, the Office of Undergraduate Admissions announced on Dec. 15. According to the office, 31% of students who applied through early action were deferred for reconsideration in the spring, 57% were denied admission, and 1% were withdrawn or incomplete.
NEW HAVEN, CT
CBS Boston

Harvard University Will Have Remote Learning In January Due To COVID

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Harvard University will move to remote learning for the first three weeks in January. The school said this was “prompted by the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases locally and across the country, as well as the growing presence of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.” Faculty, staff, and researchers should work remotely if possible. Only students who are authorized should return to campus. Individual schools will update students on their arrangements. Some programs, like essential in-person laboratory and patient-centered work, will continue as normal. Online library services and some library services will be available. Harvard said the university has already confirmed that the omicron variant is present in the campus community. “We are planning a return to more robust on-campus activities later in January, public health conditions permitting. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates on these plans as soon as we are able,” the school said.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Review

October Rotary scholar

The Beaver Local Rotary Scholar of the Month for October is Chansyn Hoppel, daughter of Doug and Jodi Hoppel. Chansyn is a member of the soccer and basketball teams. She has volunteered over 200 hours for organizations at Beaver Local and throughout Columbiana County. She is a member of Youth Coalition, NHS, Varsity B and Student Council.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
umbc.edu

Marshall Scholar Joshua Slaughter

Joshua Slaughter ‘22, M30, has received the Marshall Scholarship, becoming the second student in UMBC history and the first in 29 years to be selected for the prestigious award. Slaughter is one 41 American students selected this year from institutions across the country for the Marshall Scholarship, which supports graduate study at institutions in the United Kingdom. He was also a finalist for the Rhodes Scholarship.
ku.edu

KU announces 2022 Global Scholars

LAWRENCE — Representing diverse academic fields from across campus, 15 University of Kansas second-year students have been selected as 2022 Global Scholars. The Global Scholars Program recognizes and encourages undergraduate students who have an interest in international studies and a strong academic record. In its 11th year, the program is directed by Megan Greene, associate professor of history.
LAWRENCE, KS
tompkinsweekly.com

Lansing senior selected to national honors orchestra

Next month, Lansing senior Larissa Hsu will be performing with the All-National Honors Symphony Orchestra as first chair flute, one of the highest honors a high school musician can receive. Nick Olesko, director of bands at Lansing High School (LHS), expressed his excitement for Hsu’s selection. “Lisa is the...
LANSING, NY
rockford.edu

Rockford University Senior Ryan Callahan Selected as Esteemed Statewide Student Laureate by The Lincoln Academy of Illinois

The Lincoln Academy of Illinois bestows the honor to the most noteworthy senior from each participating Illinois college and university. Each fall, an outstanding senior from each of the four-year degree-granting institutions of higher learning in Illinois is awarded the Abraham Lincoln Civic Engagement Award. In the spirit of Lincoln, Student Laureates are honored for their leadership and service in the pursuit of the betterment of humanity and overall excellence in curricular and extracurricular activities. Student Laureates are nominated by their schools.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy