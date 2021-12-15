ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kelly Clarkson Open to Finding Love Again Despite Being a 'Red Flag Collector'

By TooFab Staff
toofab.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article"I mean… I'm just collecting them. I was apparently wanting to do some kind of exhibit with a lot of them." During an appearance on the "Love Someone with Delilah" podcast, Kelly Clarkson revealed that she had no regrets on her past experiences with love while promoting her new album, "When...

toofab.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson Wows in Plunging Blue Dress & Crystal Pumps on ‘The Voice’

For Kelly Clarkson‘s lastest appearance on NBC’s “The Voice,” the iconic singer and judge brightened up the room in a colorful blue gown with crystal details, plus pearls draped around her neck and sparkling heels. The host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” donned a satiny blue tiered gown featuring long sleeves, a plunging neckline with a ruffled collar and a crystal waist belt from Monique Lhuillier. She styled the vibrant gown with a dramatic pearl necklace with an embellished choker design as well as some rings and earrings. For shoes, the 39-year-old hitmaker selected a pair of glittering pointy-toed silver pumps from celeb-loved designer Amina Muaddi. Clarkson has become known for her glamorous looks on the singing competition show and often opts for gowns in bright colors and bold prints. Just a couple of weeks ago, she donned an attention-grabbing hot pink Jenny Packham gown embellished with beading and feathers. Shop Amina Muaddi pumps with sparkling details below. To Buy: Amina Muaddi Gilda Embellished Satin Sandals, $921; mytheresa.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Dory Glass Mules, $1,301; harrods.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Emili Crystal-Embellished Satin Mules, $1,210; modaoperandi.com Flip through the gallery to see Kelly Clarkson’s style evolution through the years. 
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

‘The Voice’ Kelly Clarkson’s 2021 Net Worth Revealed

Kelly Clarkson’s 2021 net worth may come as a shock to fans. While she no longer has the pop career she once had, she’s still making money to this day. Kelly is best known as the winner of Season 1 of American Idol. However, she’s been able to secure her own bag thanks to her successful television career.
MUSIC
TVShowsAce

Kelly Clarkson Asks Andy Cohen To Marry Her?

Kelly Clarkson has no interest in getting married again. The Voice coach is still going through her divorce from her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. In a new interview, she admitted that she can’t see herself getting married a second time. She doesn’t even have an interest in dating. However,...
RELATIONSHIPS
995qyk.com

Kelly Clarkson Channels A Pearl Drenched 1940’s Starlet In New Photo

Kelly Clarkson looks like a beautiful 1940’s era movie star in a picture that NBC shared of her during the finals on The Voice. Clarkson is drenched in pearls wearing a light blue dress and hairstyle that matches any 1940’s starlet as she stands her ground in The Voice’s “Finals.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Clarkson
talentrecap.com

Keith Urban Gushes Over Wife Nicole Kidman on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman recently celebrated their 15th year of marriage. The adorable couple recently worked together on the miniseries, Nine Perfect Strangers. While Kidman starred in the series, Urban had the job of writing one of the songs. Urban went on The Kelly Clarkson Show to talk about...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The Voice Finale: Girl Named Tom and Coach Kelly Clarkson Bring the Jonas Brothers’ “Leave Before You Love Me” to Life

On Tuesday night (Dec. 14), season 21 of NBC’s smash hit reality competition show, The Voice, came to a close. In the grand finale episode (which included performances from Jennifer Lopez, Walker Hayes, Carrie Underwood, and more), season-long favorites Girl Named Tom were crowned the ultimate winners… but not before getting the chance to deliver a stellar duet with their coach, Kelly Clarkson.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Flags#Christmas Music#Love Again
TODAY.com

Kelly Clarkson admits to being a ‘chip licker’

Kelly Clarkson has started a Doritos dustup. The pop star says she likes to lick the dust off Doritos. “I don’t actually like the chip of Doritos,” she told “This is Us” star Sterling K. Brown when he appeared on her talk show Wednesday and they chatted about their food obsessions.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kelly Clarkson Planning An ‘Extra Special’ Christmas For Her Kids Following Brandon Blackstock Split

The ‘Since U Been Gone’ singer has big plans for the holiday season and her kids, for their first Christmas since her divorce from Brandon Blackstock was finalized. The holidays are always a great time to celebrate with family. Kelly Clarkson is getting a fresh start this holiday season, as it’s the first she’ll spend in her new Los Angeles home. A source close to the popstar revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that the 39-year-old singer has been going all out this holiday season for her kids River Rose, 7, and Remington Alexander, 5, for their first Christmas after reaching a settlement in her divorce from Brandon Blackstock, 45.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kiss951.com

Carly Pearce Brings Kelly Clarkson To Tears With ’29’

Carly Pearce performed her true-to-life, very personal song “29” on last night’s (12/7) The Voice, and the song brought Kelly Clarkson to tears. Kelly stood during the entire performance and then wiped tears away as she applauded Carly. Pearce was divorced in 2020 from Michael Ray after...
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

Feeling Lonely This Holiday Season? Kelly Clarkson Understands

Feeling lonely during the holidays?? Kelly Clarkson knows exactly how you’re feeling and I can totally relate. When we talk about the holidays we talk about joy and presents and all the happy things, but the holidays can be really hard for a lot of people and Clarkson is here to bring her realness. (Which is also why we love her.)
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
q957.com

Kelly Clarkson is the queen of “new” Christmas music

The way some Christmas songs get played every year, you’d think it was all about “Holly Jolly Christmas,” “Jingle Bell Rock,” “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” and Mariah Carey. But believe it or not, there have been some pretty popular Christmas songs released after “All I Want for Christmas Is You” — and Kelly Clarkson seems to have recorded most of them.
MUSIC
HOLAUSA

Is Kelly Clarkson ready to start dating again?

Kelly Clarkson is coming back stronger than ever! The singer has been open with her fans about her love life, following her difficult divorce from Brandon Blackstock, she might be ready to start getting back into the dating game. The Emmy-winner talked about her thoughts on romance during...
CELEBRITIES
NBC San Diego

Local Choir Director Featured on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show'

San Diego’s Voices of Our City Choir founder made a special appearance on the Kelly Clarkson show Thursday. Steph Johnson shared how being a part of the choir creates a sense of community, healing and connection. "In that space of music-making, people opened up. They started to share with...
SAN DIEGO, CA
thatgrapejuice.net

Watch: Kelly Clarkson Dazzles With ‘Blessed’ On ‘Fallon’

Kelly Clarkson is bringing the festivities to late night. For, the original ‘American Idol’ took to ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ to perform her song ‘Blessed.’ Adorned in a burgundy dress with silver bows, she delivered the holiday tune. ‘Blessed’ appears on Clarkson’s...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy