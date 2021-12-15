ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Longhorns' DB Target Xavion Brice Signs With Texas

By Zach Dimmitt
LonghornCountry
LonghornCountry
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UoGsA_0dNZ5r9D00

AUSTIN -- Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns offense secured a huge boost during Wednesday's Early Signing Period, as talented 2022 wide receiver Xavion Brice of Seguin High School (Arlington, TX) officially signed his letter of intent.

Brice, who committed to Oklahoma on July 4, has slowly been trending towards the Longhorns over the past few days after making his official visit to the Forty Acres last Friday.

It's possible the departure of former Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley played a part in Brice taking part in what many recruits have been calling "flipmas."

The meeting of pen to paper for Brice means the Longhorns will be getting some much-needed receiving depth. Outside of Xavier Worthy, Texas' receiving corps was inconsistent this season due to injuries, suspension or the offense's overall inability to produce down the stretch.

Multiple teams had expressed interest in Brice's talents throughout his recruiting process. Along with Oklahoma and Texas, Kansas, Texas Tech, and the Big 12 champion Baylor Bears were just a few of the many schools that sent offers his way.

Top Longhorns WR Target Evan Stewart Stands Firm With Aggies

Frisco Liberty wide receiver Evan Stewart sticks with the Aggies despite valiant late push by Longhorns

10 hours ago

How Big is Recruiting, NIL Making Texas' Offensive Line's Future?

The Longhorn's O-Line class for 2022 looks stout, but how much is the school's NIL efforts making a difference?

18 hours ago

Sarkisian Solidifies Top-Five Recruiting Class For 2022

After 5-7 first season at Texas, Sarkisian nabs one of nation's top recruiting classes

Dec 15, 2021

Before OU, he had previously been committed to Kansas before de-committing on June 13.

Brice is now in the hands of the offensive-minded Sarkisian, who is building his first true recruiting class since taking over as coach.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
LonghornCountry

Top Texas Target Denver Harris Makes Decision

AUSTIN -- The Longhorns had a successful early signing day and filled various positions in their 2022 class with elite prospects. On Saturday, North Shore (Houston, TX) defensive back Denver Harris, who was one of the Texas staff's most coveted targets, committed to the Texas A&M Aggies. This commitment comes...
TEXAS STATE
LonghornCountry

Meet Your 2022 Texas Football Early Enrollees

On Wednesday, Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns had a very successful Early Signing Day. The Longhorns signed 26 players, boosting their 2022 recruiting class to No. 5 in the nation. Some recruits, including Devon Campbell, Omari Abor, and Jacoby Matthews are waiting until the late signing period (February 3).
COLLEGE SPORTS
LonghornCountry

Texas QB Casey Thompson Entered Transfer Portal

AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns will have a new starting quarterback in 2022. Junior Casey Thompson officially entered the transfer portal Friday. The news was first reported by The Athletic and later confirmed by Sports Illustrated. Thompson led the Longhorns on a three-game win streak after taking over for the...
TEXAS STATE
LonghornCountry

Report: TCU's Patterson Officially To Texas?

Gary Patterson wants to coach again and Texas needs help defensively. Who says no to a deal like this?. As of now, not Patterson. According to reports from 247Sports, Patterson met with Texas defensive coordinator Pete Kwitkowski Thursday to discuss joining the staff in 2022. Patterson was considered a hot name this offseason to be in the running for another program after over two decades with TCU.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Lincoln, TX
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Arlington, TX
Football
State
Texas State
City
Seguin, TX
City
Austin, TX
Arlington, TX
College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
LonghornCountry

The Longhorns Have Found A Running Back's Coach

Longhorns found their replacement for Stan Drayton at running backs coach. Texas Football secures 11 early enrollees for the 2022 class. After two years with the Yellow Jackets, Choice joined the USC Trojans coaching staff in 2021. With the hiring of Lincoln Riley, the USC staff has been shaken up, prompting Choice's decision to head to Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
LonghornCountry

Texas Avoided An Urban Meyer Nightmare

Urban Meyer might still be coaching entering January. He wouldn't be losing in December, but piling up wins prior to bowl season. Heck, maybe he's preparing for a New Year's Six Bowl and fans in Austin are wondering how they lucked into grabbing a three-time national champion. That's what Texas...
AUSTIN, TX
LonghornCountry

Longhorns Tight End Jared Wiley Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

The Texas Longhorns have faced some significant attrition this offseason, with defensive playmakers like Josh Thompson heading to the NFL draft, and defensive backs BJ Foster and Chris Adimora heading to the NCAA Transfer Portal. On Friday, however, the Horns lost another one, only this time on the offensive side...
NFL
LonghornCountry

How Big is Recruiting, NIL Making Texas' Offensive Line's Future?

Kelvin Banks. Malik Agbo. Neto Umeozulu. Cole Hutson. Cameron Williams. Connor Robertson. Texas invested plenty of time this recruiting cycle updating its offensive line. All of those players signed or committed to Texas on Wednesday. Banks was SI All-American’s No. 2 tackle. The rest come from high-quality high school programs, most of which are based in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan Stewart
Person
Lincoln Riley
LonghornCountry

LonghornCountry

Austin, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
169K+
Views
ABOUT

LonghornCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of University of Texas athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy