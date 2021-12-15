ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Marysville, Ohio, Linebacker Gabe Power To Sign With Ohio State On Friday

By Andrew Lind
 4 days ago
While the rest of Ohio State’s 2022 recruiting class officially signed with the Buckeyes on Wednesday, the first day of the Early Signing Period, Marysville, Ohio, four-star linebacker Gabe Powers won't send in his National Letter of Intent until Friday.

The Buckeyes aren’t worried, though, as the 6-foot-4 and 230-pound Powers – who is considered the sixth-best linebacker and No. 61 prospect overall in his class – is simply delaying the inevitable in order to participate in a ceremony at his high school with his teammates.

Ohio’s Gatorade Player of the Year, Powers recorded 90 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and six sacks to lead the Monarchs to the Division I regional final this fall. He committed to Ohio State in August 2020.

That said, the Buckeyes signed 17 players on Wednesday, including in-state five-star prospects C.J. Hicks and Sonny Styles. However, they also saw Texas four-star cornerback Terrance Brooks flip to the home-state Longhorns this morning.

BuckeyesNow

48 Ohio State Student-Athletes To Receive Degrees During Autumn Commencement

Forty-eight current and former student-athletes are set to receive their diplomas during Ohio State’s autumn commencement at the Schottenstein Center on Sunday afternoon. There are 20 current and former football players among those graduating, including wide receiver Chris Olave, offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere, defensive end Tyreke Smith, linebacker Teradja Mitchell and cornerback Sevyn Banks.
