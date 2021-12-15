ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Cathedral to ring funeral bell 800 times in memory of 800K Americans lost to COVID-19

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC - The Washington National Cathedral will ring its funeral bell 800 times Wednesday in memory of the...

Rolling Stone

Fox News Doctor Says America Should Just ‘Move Forward’ and Let Omicron ‘Circulate’

Covid-19 has now killed over 800,000 people in the United States. The nation crossed the threshold earlier this week, just in time for a Fox News medical corresponded to suggest America should do away with mandates and go ahead and let the new variant of the disease, Omicron, “circulate.” “We should be able to move forward allowing the fact the virus is causing very mild illness in people who are vaccinated and younger populations, including those people who have become boosted,” Dr. Nicole Saphier, a radiologist, said Wednesday on Fox News. Saphier included the caveat that she is basing her conclusions...
The Independent

CNN host reveals ‘symptomatic Covid’ and urges testing before gatherings

CNN host Brianna Keilar has urged her viewers to get tested before seeing friends and family after she tested positive for Covid and was symptomatic. Ms Keilar announced news of her positive test result early on Friday, meaning she will not appear on CNN until she ends isolation, which is typically 10 days. “I have symptomatic covid and am so thankful to have the protection of being double vaccinated and boosted,” she tweeted, before appealing to Americans to test. “Please be careful about potential exposures,” the CNN host wrote. “Get tested before gathering with friends and family.”Many of her...
Healthline

CDC Warns Omicron Wave Is Coming: When It Could Peak in U.S.

The Omicron variant currently accounts for 3 percent of coronavirus infections in the United States, which is up from 0.4 percent last week. The other 97 percent are caused by the Delta variant. Omicron has taken off in New York and New Jersey, where it now accounts for approximately 13...
abc17news.com

WATCH: Dole celebrated at National Cathedral, World War II memorial

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bob Dole was being honored with a private service at Washington National Cathedral and a public one at the World War II Memorial on Friday after lying in state at the U.S. Capitol. President Joe Biden and top leaders from both parties on Thursday saluted Dole as a “giant in our history.” Biden is also planning to speak at Friday’s invitation-only cathedral ceremony, along with Dole's family and close friends. Dole’s casket is then set to travel to the World War II Memorial on the National Mall for a public service featuring Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and actor Tom Hanks.
d1softballnews.com

United States, the viral storm is coming. Omicron peak after the holidays: “It will be a winter of sickness and death”

“For the unvaccinated, it will be a winter of disease and death. The only protection is the dose ». Word of US President Joe Biden, who speaks thus to the nation as the country prepares to withstand the onslaught of the Omicron variant, found in at least 30 states. Yes, because in the meantime the confirmation has arrived: in the coming weeks the Omicron variant of the Coronavirus will become dominant, predicts the United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron is “growing rapidly,” says the director Rochelle Walensky, and could become “the dominant stock in the United States in the coming weeks. We have the tools to protect ourselves from Covid-19. We have vaccines, ”Walensky added during a meeting at the White House. “We have boosters”, but “masks in closed public environments, physical distancing, frequent hand washing, improved ventilation and tests to slow transmission” are also “vital”.
fox40jackson.com

Congress to mark 800K American COVID deaths with moment of silence

Congressional leaders will hold a moment of silence Tuesday to mark the more than 800,000 Americans who have died from COVID-19. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., will join other bipartisan members of Congress on the eastern steps of the Capitol to commemorate the grim milestone, according to a press release.
104.3 WOW Country

COVID Cases are Falling Fastest in The Five Least Vaccinated States, Idaho is One of Them

Get Vaccinated, we hear it and see it everywhere. According to data from a New York Times article called Coronavirus in the U.S.: Latest Map and Case Count, "More than 55,000 coronavirus patients are hospitalized nationwide, far fewer than in September but an increase of more than 15 percent over the last two weeks. The current outbreak continues to be driven by the highly transmissible Delta variant. Scientists in several states have detected cases of the Omicron variant in recent days."
beckershospitalreview.com

10 states COVID-19 may hit the hardest by Christmas: Mayo Clinic forecasts

COVID-19 cases nationwide are surging as delta remains the dominant strain and the threat of omicron looms. As of Dec. 16, new daily cases were averaging more than 124,000 — a 31 percent increase over the last two weeks — data compiled by The New York Times shows. Hospitalizations are also up, averaging more than 68,000 on Dec. 16.
Daily Mail

Vaccinated AND boosted Democrat senators Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker BOTH contract COVID and say they’re suffering mild symptoms 18 months after Warren’s brother died of virus

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker have both tested positive for COVID-19 and tweeted news of their diagnoses on Sunday. Warren, 72, was the first to announce her diagnosis and said her infection was mild and that she had both vaccine doses as well as her booster shot.
The Week

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. blames holiday party's vaccine-or-testing request on wife Cheryl Hines

Attendees of a holiday party at prominent anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s home were reportedly told they should either be tested for COVID-19 or vaccinated. That's according to a report from Politico on Friday, which said that given Kennedy is one of the most well-known anti-vaxxers in the United States, it "came as a surprise when an invitation to a holiday party at his home in California last week urged attendees to be tested or vaccinated beforehand."
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ohio hospitals in dire situation as COVID hospitalizations rise, staff members say

CLEVELAND (WJW) – It’s being described as a dire situation by hospital staff members — COVID hospitalization numbers are reportedly rising at an alarming rate, filling emergency rooms and intensive care units. On Tuesday, Cleveland Clinic Pulmonary and Critical Care physician Dr. Joseph Khabbaza said they’re seeing some of the highest volumes of patients across […]
popville.com

Washington National Cathedral to Host Funeral Service of Senator Bob Dole on Friday

“The funeral of former Sen. Bob Dole will be held at Washington National Cathedral on Friday, December 10 at 11 a.m. ET. Sen. Dole served for decades in Congress, both as a Senator and House member representing his home state of Kansas, after being severely wounded in combat in World War II. He was the Republican party’s Vice Presidential nominee in the 1976 election and Presidential nominee in the 1996 election. During his tenure, he also served for three years as Senate Majority Leader. Sen. Dole died on December 5, 2021; he was 98. The service will be attended by President Biden and other dignitaries.
fox9.com

NY single-day record for COVID cases

NEW YORK - Nearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, New York has set a new record for the highest number of new COVID infections reported in a single day. According to Governor Kathy Hochul, 21,027 New Yorkers have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, breaking the record set nearly one year ago on January 14, when the state reported 19,942 positive cases.
fox9.com

7 omicron cases in Minnesota, community spread suspected

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Health officials in Minnesota confirmed they have detected 7 cases of the Omicron variant to date, with evidence that community spread is occurring in the state. Of the 7 cases reported by the Minnesota Department of Health, 2 are in the same household. The...
