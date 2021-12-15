ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire Lawmakers Look To Maine And Vermont For Marijuana Legalization Lessons In 2022

By Marijuana Moment
marijuanamoment.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“We could raise a whole bunch of money and potentially cut property taxes.”. The bills have bipartisan support. Their sponsors include left-leaning Democrats and libertarian Republicans. One has been advanced by a Republican chairman of an influential committee; another by the House Democratic leader himself. But as New Hampshire...

WCAX

Vermont lawmakers discuss return to golden dome

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - What will the legislative session look like this year? Vermont lawmakers are deciding Wednesday afternoon how to meet in person when the session kicks off in January. Masks are already required inside of the Statehouse but lawmakers are also weighing whether to require frequent rapid antigen...
VERMONT STATE
marijuanamoment.net

New York Lawmaker Files Bill To Legalize Medical Psilocybin Treatments, With Focus On First Responders And Veterans

A New York lawmaker on Monday introduced a bill to legalize psilocybin mushrooms for medical purposes and establish facilities where the psychedelic could be grown and administered to patients. Assemblyman Pat Burke (D) filed the legislation, which would create a system in New York that’s similar to the psilocybin program...
U.S. POLITICS
marijuanamoment.net

Montana Lawmakers Reject Marijuana Rules, Weeks Ahead Of Legal Sales Launch

“We only get one opportunity at this, and we need to make sure that we get it right.”. The Economic Affairs Interim Committee unanimously voted on Thursday to stall the rulemaking process for implementing the state’s new recreational marijuana program, with lawmakers asserting that some of the Department of Revenue’s (DOR) interpretations of House Bill 701, a law passed this session regulating recreational marijuana, stray too far from its legislative intent.
MONTANA STATE
TheDailyBeast

New York, Maine, and New Hampshire Deploy National Guard to Help Manage COVID Surges

Even before the Omicron variant takes hold in the U.S., three Northeast states are already running short on space for COVID-19 patients and stretching medics and technicians to the brink. Governors of Maine, New York, and New Hampshire have all called in the National Guard to supply medics and medical technicians to prepare for the winter surge. In New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul said around 50 hospitals in the state had less than 10 percent bed capacity. In Maine, Gov. Janet Mills said, “I do not take this action lightly, but we must take steps to alleviate the strain on our health care system and ensure care for all those who need it.” Maine this week hit a record number of hospitalizations for the entire pandemic. New Hampshire Gov. Christopher Sununu has also enlisted the Federal Emergency Management Agency for staffing help. In Indianapolis, the Indiana University Health system on Thursday morning also asked for National Guard help as hospitalizations hit all-time highs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Z107.3

This is Without a Doubt the Dumbest Feature in Maine and New Hampshire

Go ahead. Do it. Show me one person that actually finds benefit in having these spread throughout Northern New England. If you show me one person then I'll completely eat crow on this, but I'd be hard-pressed to find someone who legitimately thinks these are helpful. Are they rotaries, roundabouts,...
marijuanamoment.net

Activists File Colorado Ballot Initiatives To Legalize Psychedelics And Establish ‘Healing Center’ Program

Colorado voters could have the chance next year to vote on legalizing possession and personal cultivation of psychedelics, and creating a system of licensed businesses to produce psilocybin, DMT, ibogaine and mescaline for supervised use at “healing centers.”. A national advocacy group recently filed two separate psychedelics reform initiatives...
POLITICS
marijuanamoment.net

Pro-Legalization Missouri GOP Lawmaker Addresses Marijuana Resistance In His Party

“I don’t have any great hopes given the opposition of some of those senators to any form of legalization.”. Criminal justice reform wasn’t a priority for state Rep. Shamed Dogan, R-Ballwin, when first elected to the Missouri legislature in 2014. As he enters his final year before term limits end his tenure in the House, he pre-filed a ballot resolution to legalize marijuana and expunge civil and criminal records pertaining to all non-violent, marijuana-only offenses.
MISSOURI STATE
WUHF

Fact Check Team: A look at the impacts of marijuana legalization

WASHINGTON (TND) — 36 U.S. states have already legalized medical marijuana, while another 19 states and the District of Columbia have legalized recreational use as well. Gallup last month released a poll that showed support for legal marijuana at a record high, with 68% of Americans supporting it. Many promises...
U.S. POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

The Next States to Legalize Recreational Marijuana

Nineteen states, Washington, D.C., and Guam have legalized marijuana for recreational use by adults. Could there be more “lighting up” in the coming years? Currently, several states such as Ohio and Delaware are mulling legislation to legalize recreational cannabis for adults. (Check out the best movies and shows about weed you can watch online now.) […]
U.S. POLITICS
WGME

Maine lawmaker proposes bill to add 16 new county EMS systems

WINDHAM (WGME) -- There are more than 100 job openings in Maine for EMTs and paramedics, with few people applying for the jobs. One lawmaker is calling on the legislature to address these shortages. With EMT shortages in Windham and across the state, the Maine EMS Board is calling on...
MAINE STATE
Daily Mail

Vaccinated AND boosted Democrat senators Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker BOTH contract COVID and say they’re suffering mild symptoms 18 months after Warren’s brother died of virus

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker have both tested positive for COVID-19 and tweeted news of their diagnoses on Sunday. Warren, 72, was the first to announce her diagnosis and said her infection was mild and that she had both vaccine doses as well as her booster shot.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Washington state senator dies month after revealing COVID illness

Washinton state Sen. Doug Ericksen, a rigid conservative, died last Friday at age 52, his family confirmed in a statement Saturday. Why it matters: The Washington Republican's death Friday came a month after he told a local radio station that he had tested positive for coronavirus while in El Salvador, per CNN. Ericksen's cause of death has not been made public.
WASHINGTON STATE

