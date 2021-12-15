Insurance companies deploy to scenes of tornado wreckage

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Some North Texas disaster relief organizations are planning trips to Kentucky to help in the aftermath of deadly tornadoes that touched down in several states. Texas Baptist Men is one grouping sending at least three crews as early as Wednesday morning. They spent Monday loading up trucks with items such as tarps, food, chainsaws and roofing materials. In total, about 50 of their men and women will be sent this week. All weekend, Texas Baptist Men has been in contact with other organizations on the ground to learn how exactly they can help the hard hit areas. Currently their extended network is setting up 5 sites in Kentucky. Organizer John Hall says the work couldn’t be more important, especially right now. “This is usually the time to be home for the holidays, but these folks don’t have homes now,” he said. “The best thing we can do is offer help hope and healing.” Hall says it’s possible more crews will be sent in the coming weeks.

