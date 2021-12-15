ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Insurance companies deploy to scenes of tornado wreckage

Lebanon-Express
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs people figure out what's next...

lebanon-express.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Kentucky tornado - latest: Biden arrives to tour wreckage as survivors plead for more temporary housing

President Joe Biden arrived in Kentucky on Wednesday morning to survey wreckage left in the wake of the tornadoes that wrought havoc in six states last weekend. The death toll from the devastating tornado outbreak stands at 88 across Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee, including at least 13 children.Seventy-four people have been confirmed dead in Kentucky alone after a massive twister roared across the landscape for at least 200 miles. Bowling Green sustained some of the worst damage, with 15 fatalities confirmed so far. Eleven of those - including seven children - were reported on a single street.Kentucky...
ENVIRONMENT
pymnts

Midwest Tornadoes Could Cost $5B in Insurance Payouts

Insurance companies could make payouts of up to $5 billion from last week’s deadly tornadoes in the Midwest. As The Wall Street Journal reported Friday (Dec. 17), that number would make these storms — which struck six states and killed dozens of people — among the costliest tornadoes in history. The damage is so wide ranging that some insurance companies have begun using aerial imagery to determine where claims will originate.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
CBS DFW

Texas Baptist Men Preparing To Deploy To Kentucky In Wake Of Deadly Tornado Outbreak

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Some North Texas disaster relief organizations are planning trips to Kentucky to help in the aftermath of deadly tornadoes that touched down in several states. Texas Baptist Men is one grouping sending at least three crews as early as Wednesday morning. They spent Monday loading up trucks with items such as tarps, food, chainsaws and roofing materials. In total, about 50 of their men and women will be sent this week. All weekend, Texas Baptist Men has been in contact with other organizations on the ground to learn how exactly they can help the hard hit areas. Currently their extended network is setting up 5 sites in Kentucky. Organizer John Hall says the work couldn’t be more important, especially right now. “This is usually the time to be home for the holidays, but these folks don’t have homes now,” he said. “The best thing we can do is offer help hope and healing.” Hall says it’s possible more crews will be sent in the coming weeks.
KENTUCKY STATE
Insurance Journal

AM Best Sees Tornado Losses as Manageable for Insurers

Analysts at ratings firm AM Best said they expect the insured losses from the tornadoes that devastated central and southern U.S. last weekend will dampen underwriting results for insurers but that insurers will be able to absorb them, even though supply chain and inflation challenges may exacerbate losses. AM Best...
ENVIRONMENT
FOX Carolina

SC Red Cross deploying help to tornado victims

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Help is on the way to the areas hardest hit by the weekend's tornadoes from right here in the Upstate. The Red Cross of South Carolina is deploying four volunteers. The organization has already set up at least eight shelters in Kentucky, which are housing almost 200 people, according to a press release.
GREENVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado#Scammers#Extreme Weather
kelo.com

Searchers continue combing wreckage from tornado

MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — The agonizing wait for answers continues at a Kentucky candle factory where searchers are combing through wreckage after a tornado struck. Kentucky’s governor is warning the state’s death toll from an outbreak of tornadoes could top 100. Rescuers in the increasingly bleak search are picking through the splintered ruins of homes and businesses including the factory. Gov. Andy Beshear says it will be a miracle if anyone else is rescued. Kentucky was the worst-hit state by far in an unusual mid-December swarm of twisters across the Midwest and the South that leveled entire communities and left at least 14 people dead in four other states.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
wuot.org

Photos: Scenes from the deadly tornadoes in the South and Midwest

Multiple tornadoes struck late Friday night and Saturday morning, tearing through several states including Kentucky, Illinois and Arkansas. The storms have left hundreds of miles of devastation in their wake. In Edwardsville, Ill., a tornado ripped through an Amazon Distribution Hub, leaving at least six people dead. At least 70 people have died in Kentucky alone, the governor said, and the death toll there may rise to more than 100.
ENVIRONMENT
WSYX ABC6

Ohio Task Force 1 deploying to Kentucky following tornado damage

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Task Force 1 says it is deploying resources to Kentucky after tornados cause severe damage to parts of the state. The task force said it is sending resources to Frankfort and Mayfield Kentucky. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency around 1...
KENTUCKY STATE
CBS 46

Red Cross of Georgia deploys volunteers to tornado-struck communities

ATLANTA (CBS46) — Authorities are still trying to determine the total number of deaths as the aftermath of several catastrophic tornadoes continues to linger across the Midwest. Assistance is pouring in from all corners of the country, including Georgia's Red Cross. Volunteers from metro Atlanta and Northwest Georgia are...
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

No More Survivors Expected in Wreckage of Amazon Warehouse Hit by Tornado

Authorities in Edwardsville, Illinois, no longer expect to find any survivors in the wreckage of the Amazon warehouse hit by a tornado on Friday night. With six deaths confirmed following the brutal storm, the fire chief confirmed late Saturday that all response efforts will now be devoted to “search and recovery.” At least forty-five people walked away from the wrecked warehouse after its roof fell and walls caved in. However, there was no comprehensive account of how many people were at the facility, so authorities cannot yet be certain how many people may have been hurt, or possibly killed, by the disaster.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy