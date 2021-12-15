ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

SNIPPETS: Time for a much-anticipated yearend vacation

By Jonathan Stinson Assistant editor
theredstonerocket.com
 3 days ago

Finally. I’ve been looking forward to this edition of the Rocket since Aug. 10 of this year. There was nothing particularly special about Aug. 10. I think it was a little warm, and I don’t like to be warm, but other than that, it was just a typical...

www.theredstonerocket.com

Comments / 0

Related
tucsonpost.com

BTS to take long vacation to spend time with family

Seoul [South Korea], December 7 (ANI/Global Economic): Some members of K-pop supergroup BTS returned to Incheon International Airport on December 6 after the world tour concert in Los Angeles. BTS will have an official long vacation from the 6th and spend time with family. This is BTS' second long-term vacation...
ENTERTAINMENT
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Is now the right time to fly? What to know before booking your winter vacation

MADISON, Wis. — While millions of Americans are expected to return to airports this month, excited to celebrate the holidays with family and friends, the decision whether or not to travel remains very personal and not necessarily straightforward, Is now the right time to travel? If I book a trip today and get sick, will I be able to get my money back?
MADISON, WI
steynonline.com

The Anticipation of Pleasure

It's time for our fourth Christmas story by Stephen Leacock. Tonight's tale contemplates what now seems the comparatively innocent consumerism of eight decades ago:. Of all the side issues and extras that go with Christmas and make it what it is, there isn't one that for warmth and character is in it with Christmas shopping! The pleasure of anticipation, that warm glow about the heart, eh! That joy in generous giving far ahead of getting anything for yourself. That's you, isn't it? Yes, I'm sure it is.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snippets
Inside the Magic

Guests Publicly Debate How Much Money is Needed on a Disney Vacation

One thing that we can all agree on, it that a vacation to Walt Disney Resort is not a cheap one. In the past, visiting Disney World was a lot more affordable, but as time has gone on, we have seen plenty of price hikes price out certain Guests. There is, of course, ways to do Disney on a budget by monitoring where you eat and what hotel you stay in, but overall, a certain amount of spending money is needed for the average Guest to have a good time.
TRAVEL
POPSUGAR

Lori Harvey's Wardrobe Is So Sexy, Even Her Sweater Dress Has Cutouts

Lori Harvey isn't allowing any time for us to catch up. Amid a breakout year that brought the launch of her skin-care line and romance with Michael B. Jordan, the model has been turning out look after look, and just days after wearing a crystal-covered gown at the Miss Universe pageant in Israel, Lori attended a holiday launch party wearing a notably sexy take on the turtleneck.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Upworthy

'Amazon won't let us leave': Dad of 4 texted in final message before being killed by tornado

Cherie Jones was waiting for her boyfriend to come home when she got a final text from him. "Amazon won't let me leave," read the text. Minutes later, the tornado hit the Amazon facility in Illinois, killing many including Larry Virden, Cherie Jones' boyfriend, who was also a father of four. Jones received the final text from Virden at 8.23 p.m. and at 8.30 p.m., the tornado struck the warehouse. "I got text messages from him. He always tells me when he is filling up the Amazon truck when he is getting ready to go back," said Jones, reported Yahoo News. "I was like ‘OK, I love you.’ He’s like, ‘well Amazon won’t let me leave until after the storm blows over.'"
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Jason Hitch death: Unvaccinated 90 Day Fiancé star dies of Covid aged 45

Former 90 Day Fiancé star Jason Hitch has died of Covid-19 complications. He was 45 years old. The reality TV star was unvaccinated and died in a Florida hospital, where his family was by his side during his last moments, his sister Shannon said. She also revealed to TMZ that Hitch had no pre-existing medical conditions.“We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason Hitch and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time,” TLC said in a statement.Hitch appeared on season 2 of the TLC show in 2014 where he met and later...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
purewow.com

This Is the Rarest Zodiac Sign (So Consider Yourself Special)

Have you noticed benevolent, we-want-to-take-care-of-everyone Cancers, know-it-all Virgos and chatty Geminis pop up in bigger numbers at that recent bachelorette, holiday or family party? That's because there's not quite an even distribution of zodiac sun signs. In fact, there's one sign you might have noticed in lower numbers. And your hunch is right—there ﻿is a distinct group of stubborn December babies that populate a smaller sliver of the zodiac. Find out which is the most rare zodiac sign below.
LIFESTYLE
CinemaBlend

After Disney World Guest Dies, Firefighters Explain Why They Feel Park Visitors Could Be ‘In Danger’ Over The Holidays

Theme parks can be the most thrilling places on earth for fans. But just like many other tourist attractions, they also come with their share of potential risks and dangers – even at the Happiest Place on Earth. Following a recent death at Disney World, a firefighters union has raised concerns about the potential for increased danger over the holidays.
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

R&B Singer Tank on Making Music Amid Losing His Hearing: 'I Do Have Vertigo Pretty Much Every Day'

R&B singer Tank may have announced his retirement from music, but he's not letting health complications get in the way of his final act. The "Maybe I Deserve" hitmaker revealed this news earlier in the year after explaining that he is going deaf in his right ear and losing his hearing in the other in an Instagram video; he was also diagnosed with an "extreme case of vertigo."
CELEBRITIES
kiss951.com

This Christmas Tree Lighting Hack Will Save You So Much Time

Christmas is around the corner, and that means it’s time to bust out all your boxes and get decorating. But if you’re like me, and you still haven’t put your Christmas tree up yet… STOP, AND WATCH THIS!. The most time consuming, and worst part about...
LIFESTYLE
shefinds

The One Haircut Every Woman Over 50 Should Be Getting—& What To Avoid

Nobody wants to fall into the trap of getting a haircut that isn’t flattering to their face shape or hair texture, and particularly as you grow older it’s natural to want a style that enhances your best features rather than drawing attention to your age. There are a number of cuts you can get that will highlight the cheekbones and mask the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, but there’s one cut that falls above the rest in terms of being naturally flattering at any age.
HAIR CARE
disneyfoodblog.com

It’s Time to Book Your Next Disney World Vacation! SAVE With These Offers!

It’s the holiday season is at Disney World, which means it’s the most festive time of the year to visit! The parks and hotels are decorated and the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays is happening! And, the 50th anniversary celebration is happening right now too! This means today is the perfect time to plan your next trip — and we have details on some great DEALS and DISCOUNTS!
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy