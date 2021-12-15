ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown City, MI

One dead, another hospitalized after Amish buggy crashes with SUV

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 3 days ago

SANILAC COUNTY (WWJ) -- A crash involving an Amish buggy and an SUV on Tuesday evening in Michigan's thumb region kills one man and leaves a woman hospitalized.

The Sanilac County Sheriff's Department said the crash took place around 6 p.m. on a rural road near Brown City in Maple Valley Township when the SUV rear-ended the buggy.

The two people aboard the buggy was a 46-year-old Brown City man who died at the scene and a woman, 46, who was taken to the hospital.

The woman's condition is unknown at this time.

A 45-year-old woman from Peck, who was driving the SUV, wasn't hurt.

Names are being withheld at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.

