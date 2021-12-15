ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Public health advises avoiding ocean water contact during, after rainstorms

By News Staff
A-Town Daily News
A-Town Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LkIas_0dNYzkOi00

Rainstorm runoff is known to transport high levels of disease-causing organisms such as bacteria, viruses and protozoa

– The County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department is advising the public to avoid ocean water contact during, and at least three days following, significant rainstorms—such as the recent storm.

Rainstorm runoff is known to transport high levels of disease-causing organisms such as bacteria, viruses and protozoa from the watershed and urban areas to the ocean. Such organisms carried into the ocean can cause skin, respiratory, and intestinal problems. Young children, older adults, and people with compromised immune systems are especially vulnerable to these waterborne pathogens.

Surfers, swimmers and others are advised to avoid contact with ocean water during this period, especially in areas close to creeks, rivers, storm drains and other runoff outlets that empty into the ocean.

For more information about beach water quality, visit the Public Health Department Beach Water Quality website at www.SurfSafeSLO.org, or call the Ocean Water Monitoring Program Telephone Hotline at (805) 788-3411.

Comments / 0

Related
A-Town Daily News

Highway 1 on Big Sur Coast to remain closed for emergency repairs

Despite 12 inches of rain in 24 hours at some of the peaks, most portions of Highway 1 on the Big Sur coast fared well during the recent rain event. – Highway 1 on the Big Sur Coast will remain closed between Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County and Deetjen’s Big Sur Inn in Monterey County (44.6 miles) while emergency rockfall and debris removal take place.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
A-Town Daily News

City shares safety tips for upcoming stormy weather

Over two inches of rain expected today and into tomorrow. – A rainstorm is being predicted for the first part of this week, with the potential for heavy winds and rain. Residents are being advised to take extra care while driving, and to watch for flooded streets as well as for possible downed limbs and trees.
ATASCADERO, CA
A-Town Daily News

Freeze warning in effect this Saturday morning

The National Weather Service issues freeze warning. –The warning will be in effect during Saturday, December 11 from 12-8 a.m. for the San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys and Cuyama Valley. Atascadero, Paso Robles and Cuyama will all be affected. The National Weather Service (NWS) predicts sub-freezing temperatures as low...
ATASCADERO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Health
A-Town Daily News

Prescribed burn happening in Creston today

Burning will occur today from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on East side of Highway 229. – Beginning today, burning of hazardous vegetation will occur along the East side of Highway 229 between Hwy 58 and the town of Creston. This burn will be done in cooperation with the SLO County Fire Safe Council, SLO County APCD, the National Weather Service, the California Air Resources Board, and local landowners.
CRESTON, CA
A-Town Daily News

Seven additional COVID-19 deaths reported in San Luis Obispo County

– Seven more San Luis Obispo County community members, ranging in age from their 60s to 90s, have died from COVID-19, the County Health Department announced today. With this most recent report, 365 community members have died from COVID-19. This report comes as health officials worldwide prepare for the spread of the Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) of COVID-19.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ocean Water#Water Contact#Urban Areas#Bacteria#Extreme Weather
A-Town Daily News

A-Town Daily News

Atascadero, CA
353
Followers
844
Post
43K+
Views
ABOUT

The most comprehensive source of news in Atascadero, Calif. with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media.

 https://atowndailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy