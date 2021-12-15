ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Earth Science

The ‘Doomsday Glacier’ is in danger of collapse—potentially ominous news for cities like New Orleans, New York, and Bangkok

By Jeremy Kahn
Fortune
Fortune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bvzuB_0dNYzbSB00

Scientists this week announced that a massive Antarctic ice sheet that is helping to hold back what is colloquially known as “the Doomsday Glacier” is fracturing. Its melting would raise global sea levels by more than two feet, inundating many coastal areas. If that sounds bad, well, it is.

“What we’re seeing already is enough to be worried about,” Anna Crawford, a glaciologist at the University of St. Andrews, told the Washington Post.

The good news, if there is any, is that the shattering of the ice, which is currently bracing a key portion of the Thwaites Glacier, won’t likely occur for another three to five years, and any rapid acceleration in the pace of sea level rise would happen only in the years and decades after that. So we have some time to potentially prepare. It is also possible that efforts to check global warming could still prevent the worst from happening.

Here’s what you need to know:

What is the Doomsday Glacier?

The Doomsday Glacier’s formal name is the Thwaites Glacier. It is a giant sheet of ice, the widest glacier on the planet, and about the size of the U.S. state of Florida. It sits on top of bedrock at the western edge of Antarctica. It abuts the West Antarctic Ice Sheet to its east, and the Amundsen Sea to its West. It sheds about 50 billion tons of ice per year, which already contributes to about 4% of annual global sea level rise.

But if the Thwaites Glacier were to melt entirely, scientists have estimated it would drive sea levels up by more than 25 inches. That’s enough to swamp portions of the Thai capital Bangkok, as well as New Orleans, and cause more frequent flooding in places like New York City. A sea level rise of this nature would threaten the lives of millions of people globally. That’s how the Thwaites got its Doomsday nickname.

Temperatures have been rising fast globally. Why is this all of a sudden a big deal?

While two-thirds of the Thwaites Glacier is relatively fast-flowing, the eastern portion has been moving much more slowly. Scientists have shown that one reason for this is that floating ice from the glacier collides with an undersea mountaintop about 25 miles offshore. This mountaintop acts like a doorstop, blocking the glacier’s forward progress.

Earlier this year, researchers demonstrated that the Thwaites’ eastern ice sheet is becoming unstuck from its mountaintop brace. In addition, satellite images taken over the past two years, including as recently as November, have shown the appearance of rapidly lengthening large fractures in the portion of the eastern glacier that are sitting atop sea water. It is these cracks that are causing sudden alarm among scientists, who have previously seen hints that the eastern portion of the glacier might be unstable but have been surprised to see the speed at which these fractures are advancing.

Why are the cracks such cause for alarm?

The researchers believe that as warming seas undercut the floating portion of the glacier from below, the ice becomes more susceptible to flexing from tidal variations, and that this flexing may be what is causing the cracking. Scientists say these fractures indicate that the floating eastern portion of the glacier is in danger of catastrophic collapse within three to five years. Erin Pettit, a glaciologist at Oregon State University, compares this to how just a few cracks in a car windshield can spiderweb across the entire surface and then suddenly cause the whole glass panel to dramatically shatter.

What would happen if the ice sheet were to shatter?

If that happens, the glacier will discharge thousands of massive icebergs into the Southern Ocean, where they may present a hazard to shipping. But those icebergs won’t make any difference to global sea levels themselves. That’s because this portion of the Thwaites glacier is already floating, so the weight of that ice is already displacing the same amount of water that will be unlocked when the icebergs melt. The real concern is that the floating ice is currently holding back a large portion of the Thwaites Glacier that sits on land. With the waterborne portion of the glacier breaking up, scientists estimate that the landlocked ice will begin to flow three times faster than it currently is. It will also be in greater contact with the relatively warm waters of the Amundsen Sea, accelerating melting. It is this scenario that is likely to massively contribute to rising sea levels.

Will this definitely happen?

No, not definitely. Exactly how quickly and how extensively Thwaites Glacier may collapse is dependent on a complex interaction of ice, sea, and land.

But scientists say it does look likely that the floating portion of the ice will fail in the near future.

Comments / 631

Douglas
3d ago

omg if it breaks and melts nothing will happen or Change. AMERICA wake up in 1978 it was going to be another ice age and everyone needs to hide and prepare now since the late 90s it was and is the temperature is gonna roast us and ocean will rise to destroy all coastal cities. and still nothing. just like this coronavirus aka common cold flu.

Reply(54)
224
Fo' mo' years Fo' fo' fiv'
3d ago

Volcanoes under the ice have been working hard in Antarctica. Antarctica has just gotten through one of it's coldest winter seasons ever observed. So a continent with an average annual temperature of -68°F is going to up and melt away tomorrow.

Reply(39)
102
Lane Brock
2d ago

Yeah just like the 6 inches of sea level rise in the past 100 years. That’s science. Climate change invented to ship our money to third world countries.

Reply(9)
47
Related
Fortune

These five markets are poised to see home prices fall in 2022

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Home prices in October showed the biggest 12-month gain in 45 years, but for some cities, the end is nigh. The latest CoreLogic Home Price Index (HPI) shows the housing market was still in...
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

Where gas prices are headed in 2022, according to leading forecast models

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Demand for petroleum absolutely crashed at the onset of the 2020 lockdowns as air travel, cruise trips, and daily office commutes evaporated. The ensuing buildup in crude oil supply—and the lack of places to store it—culminated in the futures price of domestically produced crude briefly going negative in April 2020. At the bottom of the crash, sellers of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) contracts were paying buyers $37 per barrel to take their oil.
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Florida State
ScienceAlert

We All Nearly Missed The Largest Underwater Volcano Eruption Ever Detected

She was flying home from a holiday in Samoa when she saw it through the airplane window: a "peculiar large mass" floating on the ocean, hundreds of kilometres off the north coast of New Zealand. The Kiwi passenger emailed photos of the strange ocean slick to scientists, who realized what it was – a raft of floating rock spewed from an underwater volcano, produced in the largest eruption of its kind ever recorded. "We knew it was a large-scale eruption, approximately equivalent to the biggest eruption we've seen on land in the 20th Century," said volcanologist Rebecca Carey from the University of Tasmania,...
SCIENCE
The Conversation U.S.

Tornadoes and climate change: What a warming world means for deadly twisters and the type of storms that spawn them

The deadly tornado outbreak that tore through communities from Arkansas to Illinois on the night of Dec. 10-11, 2021, was so unusual in its duration and strength, particularly for December, that a lot of people including the U.S. president are asking what role climate change might have played – and whether tornadoes will become more common in a warming world. Both questions are easier asked than answered, but research is offering new clues. I’m an atmospheric scientist who studies severe convective storms like tornadoes and the influences of climate change. Here’s what scientific research shows so far. Climate models can’t see tornadoes yet...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sea Ice#Ice Sheet#New Orleans#Amundsen Sea#Thwaites Glacier#The Washington Post#Thai
natureworldnews.com

Experts Warn of Dramatic Sea Level Rise if Antarctic Volcanoes Erupt

Over 100 volcanoes may be found in Antarctica. There, two kilometers beneath the surface of a massive ice sheet that covers the continent's west side, scientists recently discovered the world's biggest volcanic zone. One of the highest learned was as tall as the Eiger, Switzerland's iconic 3,967-meter-high peak. The finding...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earth Science
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
Science
eenews.net

New worries emerge about Antarctica’s ‘Doomsday Glacier’

The fate of Antarctica’s massive Thwaites Glacier — sometimes called the “Doomsday Glacier” — is not yet sealed. But scientists are getting worried. Thwaites is losing ice at accelerating rates, and recent studies suggest it may grow even less stable over the next decade. The...
EARTH SCIENCE
The Independent

Scientists discover ‘surprising’ cause of Europe’s little ice age in late medieval era

Following an era known as the medieval warm period, temperatures in Europe in the early 15th century fell sharply in what has become known as the little ice age.This remarkable cold period brought increased glaciation in mountains, expansion of some areas of sea ice, crop failures, famines and disease across Europe.Undependable summers were followed by harsh winters, during which rivers and canals routinely froze over. In the UK, the first River Thames “frost fair” was held in 1608, and was an almost annual occurrence until the last one in 1814.The little ice age was not believed to have been...
EARTH SCIENCE
TheConversationAU

Our iconic giant clams face new threats from warmer waters and acidic oceans – let's buy them time

Think of the inhabitants of a coral reef, and chances are you’ll think of a giant clam, the largest aquatic mollusc on Earth at up to 250 kilograms and a metre long. But despite its size and fame, the giant clam (Tridacna gigas) is in trouble. The tropical waters of the Indo-Pacific keep getting hotter due to climate change, and their shells and flesh are in demand. Some are already locally extinct. Our new research out today has found these iconic megafauna face new threats like the marine heatwaves and acidifying oceans which come with climate change. Is it...
WILDLIFE
natureworldnews.com

Study Warns US Residents to Prepare for Stronger Hurricanes in Next 100 Years

A group of climate scientists from Rowan University in New Jersey set out to address that question, running over 35,000 computer simulations to analyze the evolution of storm tracks and better forecast future storm behavior. The results of the experts were particularly alarming for one particular region of the United States.
ENVIRONMENT
Comments / 0

