ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Video games: ‘Star Wars Eclipse’ unveiling High Republic, ‘Wonder Woman’ finally gets a game

By Marc Camron
Longmont Daily Times-Call
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe best part of the annual Game Awards, the industry’s equivalence to the Oscars, isn’t the awards. It’s become the prime winter announcement event, sometimes outshining E3 for fantastic announcements. And this year’s Game Awards, Dec. 9 in Los Angeles, did not disappoint. The show...

www.timescall.com

Comments / 0

Related
Engadget

'Star Wars: Eclipse' is a new adventure game from the 'Detroit: Become Human' team

Get a Travel CPAP without a Trip to the Doctor Easy Breathe, Inc. Quantic Dream, the developer of Detroit: Become Human and Beyond: Two Souls, is working on a Star Wars game set in the franchise's High Republic era. That's a sentence we never thought we would ever write, but here we are. Lucasfilm Games announced the title at The Game Awards. Host Geoff Keighley said the game is in "early development." The publisher also shared a cinematic trailer, showing off locations that will be familiar to anyone who has seen the prequel trilogy. Spoiler warning: Jar Jar Binks sadly does not make an appearance in the trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
StarWars.com

Star Wars: The High Republic: The Fallen Star

For light. For life. For Loden Greatstorm. Galvanized by the loss of his Master, Jedi Padawan Bell Zettifar is looking for justice when he and other members of the Jedi Order track the Nihil down to the Nefitifi system. It’s not revenge he craves, but rather the chance to return the Republic to a time of peace without fear of others suffering at the hands of the marauders.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Jim Carrey
Person
Keanu Reeves
trueachievements.com

Wonder Woman announced at The Game Awards

The Game Awards brought us a number of announcements, reveals, and surprises, including the world premiere of a Wonder Woman game from Monolith Productions. It's a pretty brief teaser trailer — without even a hint at what platforms the game might come to — so it would be safe to assume that this one is still some way off. A press release tells us that it's a single player third-person open-world action-adventure game, and that it will "introduce an original story set in the DC Universe and allow players to become Diana of Themyscira in the fight to unite her Amazon family and the humans from the modern world." The description adds that, "Powered by the Nemesis System, gamers will forge deep connections with both enemies and allies as they progress from a heroic fighter into a proven leader." That Nemesis System was used to great effect in the Middle-Earth games. David Hewitt, vice president and studio head of Monolith Productions, says that "the Nemesis System raised the bar for player-driven storytelling," adding, "we’re excited to push the open-world genre forward, combining cutting-edge action with inventive narratives to create a Wonder Woman game everyone will want to play.”
VIDEO GAMES
noobfeed.com

Shadow of War Developer Working on Wonder Woman Game

Monolith Studios is best known for the revolutionary Nemesis system featured in Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and Middle-earth: Shadow of War is working on a new game. This time features Wonder Woman. Little information has been provided but will include an open-world and original story. With Diana fighting to unite...
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Monolith is making a Wonder Woman game

Monolith is making a Wonder Woman game. The project's just been announced at this year's Game Awards. Wonder Woman will apparently be a single-player open world action game "powered by Nemesis system". A stylish teaser was shown focusing on Wonder Woman's iconic costume. No gameplay yet or platforms, and no hint of a date.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adventure Game#Video Game#Telltale Games#Action Adventure Game#Wonder Woman#Warner Brothers#Amazonians
futuregamereleases.com

Star Wars Eclipse Revealed at The game Awards, in Early Development

A new Star Wars game is currently in the works, as revealed at The Game Awards event this Thursday. The game is developed by an independent studio Quantic Dream in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games. The new Star Wars Eclipse is an action-adventure with a multiple-character branching narrative. The game is...
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Star Wars Eclipse Gets World Premiere at The Game Awards

Star Wars Eclipse has been announced from notable developer Quantic Dream. Quantic Dream are the developers behind games like Detroit: Become Human, Heavy Rain, and Beyond: Two Souls. Geoff Keighley announced that Star Wars Eclipse is set during the “High Republic Era” and will be the first game to show...
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Star Wars Eclipse Announced During The Game Awards 2021

Quantic Dream revealed its next game, Star Wars Eclipse, at The Game Awards 2021. Here's what we know so far. Quantic Dream, the French studio behind the mulitinarrative adventure game Detroit: Become Human, has announced that their next project will be Star Wars Eclipse. The game was announced as part of The Game Awards 2021, where a cinematic trailer game fans a glimpse at what's to come.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Star Wars
IGN

How Star Wars: Eclipse Links The High Republic to Prequel Trilogy & Jedi: Fallen Order

Star Wars: Eclipse is the newest Star Wars games, and is the first announced to be set in the High Republic era of the Star Wars lore. With the first reveal trailer of Eclipse, Quantic Dream's first Star Wars game, we dive into how Star Wars: Eclipse links The High Republic to both the prequel trilogy and Jedi: Fallen Order. We offer a Star Wars: Eclipse break down of the locations in the first trailer we see, and what known planets they may be in Star Wars lore, and we also dig into the Eclipse trailer for potential clues on connections to Respawn's Star Wars game, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Alongside all that, we continue our Star Wars: Eclipse trailer reaction by looking into some of the characters we get a glimpse of in from this upcoming adventu.
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

Star Wars Eclipse Leak Says Game Still 3-4 Years Away from Launch

After the big reveal at The Game Awards 2021, a new leak about the upcoming Star Wars Eclipse surfaced and it is related to its development time span. According to Tom Henderson, a popular industry insider, has recently discovered some new details about the upcoming Star Wars game. A very recent post from him revealed the possible timeline of the game’s development. He revealed that it is currently 3-4 years away and that is the minimum of the estimated development time. Unfortunately, this could extend for longer depending on how grand the scale of this game could be and it is possible with the footage everyone saw last night.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekTyrant

New Details on That STAR WARS: ECLIPSE Game, Which Is Three To Four Years Away From Release

This info comes from reporter and leaker Tom Henderson, who took to Twitter share some possible inside information on the game. He claims that Quantic Dream in Paris, which is where Star Wars: Eclipse is being co-developed, is having a hard time hiring developers for the game. It’s also reported that the game is being written by QD Paris and David Cage (Heavy Rain, Beyond Two Souls) is very much involved.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Star Wars Eclipse, Alan Wake 2, And The Game Awards 2021 Reactions | GI Show

We're back with another loaded episode of The Game Informer Show! Join some of your favorite GI editors as they discuss the best and worst parts of The Game Awards 2021! We're chopping it up about some of the biggest announcements, including Star Wars Eclipse and Wonder Woman, while also giving our takes on the night's big winners. As always, we cap off our lovely show with another introspective and fun edition of Listener Questions!
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy