Video games: ‘Star Wars Eclipse’ unveiling High Republic, ‘Wonder Woman’ finally gets a game

The Game Awards brought us a number of announcements, reveals, and surprises, including the world premiere of a Wonder Woman game from Monolith Productions. It's a pretty brief teaser trailer — without even a hint at what platforms the game might come to — so it would be safe to assume that this one is still some way off. A press release tells us that it's a single player third-person open-world action-adventure game, and that it will "introduce an original story set in the DC Universe and allow players to become Diana of Themyscira in the fight to unite her Amazon family and the humans from the modern world." The description adds that, "Powered by the Nemesis System, gamers will forge deep connections with both enemies and allies as they progress from a heroic fighter into a proven leader." That Nemesis System was used to great effect in the Middle-Earth games. David Hewitt, vice president and studio head of Monolith Productions, says that "the Nemesis System raised the bar for player-driven storytelling," adding, "we’re excited to push the open-world genre forward, combining cutting-edge action with inventive narratives to create a Wonder Woman game everyone will want to play.”

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO